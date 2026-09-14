Optasia expands growth as MFS gains momentum

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Fintech group Optasia delivered strong growth in the first half, with HEPS increasing 50%.

Fintech group Optasia delivered strong growth in the first half, with HEPS increasing 50%.

The group on Monday reported that revenue for the six months to end-June rose 58% to $185.3m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 45% to $77.9m. Distributed value increased 46% to $3.5bn.

Heps were up 50% to 2.79 US cents.

Micro Financing Solutions’ (MFS) revenue increased 84% and represented 72% of total group revenue, up from 62% a year ago. Optasia said the strong performance was broad based across service lines, with Ghana continuing to scale strongly and Pakistan, Indonesia and Congo-Brazzaville also delivering strong results.

“Asia remains an important part of our strategy, with the performance of Pakistan and Indonesia reinforcing the opportunity across the region. Across established markets, growth is increasingly being supported by deeper penetration, broader eligibility, higher usage and the introduction of additional products and limits where customer behaviour and portfolio performance support them,” Optasia said.

Ghana demonstrates the opportunity to scale multiple propositions successfully within a single market, a model the group is increasingly applying elsewhere, it said.

“Three new deployments went live during H1, including Gabon and South Sudan, and we have a substantially larger group of deployments under development, including 12 in the delivery phase with more than eight targeted for launch during the second half of 2026,” it added.

Optasia continues to progress opportunities across several markets, including further deployments in South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana and Iraq, while continuing the work required to build positions in large markets such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Mozambique.

The group launched its first merchant lending proposition during the first half and continues to develop additional embedded credit propositions. It also continued to broaden its distribution model during the period, adding banking and utility ecosystems as additional routes to customers alongside its established telecom and mobile-money channels.

Earlier this year Optasia acquired Dubai-based electricity credit specialist company Finergi for nearly R500m. Finergi is a technology company providing “real-time credit access through prepaid electricity systems”.

Finergi extends the group into utility credit, creating a new growth vertical and broadening the ecosystems in which Optasia can deploy its decisioning, technology and operating capabilities.

Its strategic partnership with FirstRand continued to deepen. FirstRand increased its shareholding in Optasia to 26.1%, while the group’s collaboration with FNB also progressed into product development and implementation, including the integration of Optasia’s decisioning capabilities behind FNB Connect’s airtime-advance proposition and the development of a cash-advance proposition within the FNB wallet ecosystem.

In Nigeria, all operator partners were live again by June 24 after a two-month suspension. Services are live under a multi-provider structure, with customer allocation based on performance. Optasia said its full-year targets assume the current run-rate under this structure.

“H1’s performance underscores confidence in our full-year targets, which the group has updated to 30% to 40% growth across revenue, adjusted ebitda and normalised net income. H1 represents strong progress against these objectives, with further growth expected from the scaling of existing markets, new deployments and the next wave of products and partnerships.

Optasia said it continues to manage geopolitical, foreign exchange and regulatory developments across its markets.

Business Day