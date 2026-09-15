Attacq earnings jump as Waterfall pipeline takes centre stage

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The real estate group is banking on hospitality and events to deepen activity at its Waterfall City precinct. Picture:

Attacq’s earnings jumped 15.5% in the year to June, boosted by stronger letting, rental escalations, new developments and lower funding costs, though the property group expects growth to moderate as its portfolio moves into a more mature phase.

Distributable income per share (DIPS) rose to 125.1c, beating the group’s guidance, and the group will pay a final dividend of 54c a share, taking the full-year payout to 102c.

Most of Attacq’s development is concentrated in Waterfall City, where it has R2.2bn of developments under construction or in its approved pipeline, with a further R1.2bn earmarked for infrastructure.

The group is repurposing existing space as the precinct expands. The Izinga Transport Hub opened at Mall of Africa in March, freeing up the former transport site for a Pantry by Marble convenience store that is due to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Revenue rose 9.3%, with collections near full recovery. Gearing improved to 25%, and the property portfolio was valued at R22.6bn at year-end.

Attacq anticipates more moderate growth in the 2027 financial year, with DIPS expected to increase by 6%-9%, a return to single-digit growth after several years of double-digit increases.

CEO Jackie van Niekerk said the shift to more moderate growth reflected the changing phase of the business rather than a deterioration in its prospects.

“It will be the first time in a few years that we’re going back to single-digit growth, but I think it’s still healthy. There’s still a lot of work to do,” Van Niekerk said.

The overall development pipeline is helping to broaden Waterfall beyond its established office and residential base. Gateway East, a premium workspace at the entrance to the precinct, was 47% pre-let at year-end, with another 33% under offer, it said.

At Waterfall City Junction, construction is under way on a 22,142m² warehouse, while a distribution facility for a national client is expected to start construction next quarter, it said.

The group is also banking on hospitality and events to deepen activity in the precinct. Construction has started on the R634m Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel, alongside the 20-storey Aspire residential tower, with both projects due for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

The conference centre is expected to add to that ecosystem by bringing more visitors into Waterfall and supporting surrounding retail, office and hospitality businesses, Van Niekerk said.