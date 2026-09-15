iOCO expects higher full-year profit as turnaround continues

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iOCO CEO Rhys Summerton. Earlier this year iOCO upgraded its full-year earnings guidance after profit rose 46% in the first half. Picture: Supplied.

iOCO’s turnaround is continuing and the IT company and technology solutions provider expects its profit to rise as much as 40%.

The group, formerly EOH Holdings, said on Tuesday that for the year to end-July, it expects profit after tax to be 35%-40% higher, in a range of R348m to R360m.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to increase by between 16% and 20%, to a range of R595m to R616m, it said.

This translates to HEPS of between 55c and 60c, an improvement of 37.5%- 50%.

The group said that the 2026 financial year demonstrated the resilience of iOCO’s diverse business model and effective strategic execution.

“The continued improvement in profitability, operational efficiency and earnings quality reflects the successful implementation of management’s three-step strategy: cost rationalisation, decentralisation and disciplined capital and resource allocation.

“These initiatives have now positioned the group to capitalise on both organic and acquisitive growth that management are confident will create sustainable shareholder value.”

iOCO will release its full-year results on October 14.

Earlier this year iOCO upgraded its full-year earnings guidance after profit rose 46% in the first half as it secured multi-year contracts with both existing and new clients.

The company has been lauded for the restructuring of its business, underscored by an intense approach to shareholder activism.

Ravaged by scandal, the company has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities under earlier leadership.

The group has fought hard in recent years to recover its reputation after uncovering dubious transactions related to public sector contracts that forced it to restate previous results.

EOH said in 2019 that a forensic probe by ENSafrica had found evidence “of a number of governance failings and wrongdoings”. These included unsubstantiated payments, tender irregularities and “other unethical business practices”, including bribery and theft, mainly within the public sector business operated by subsidiary EOH Mthombo.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

Business Day