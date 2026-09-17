Bytes shares soar as it upgrades full-year guidance after strong first half

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Bytes Technology Group CEO Sam Mudd highlighted the company's positive momentum in the private and public sectors after a strong first half performance. Picture:

Shares in Bytes Technology Group jumped more than 8% on Thursday after it upgraded its full-year guidance following a strong first half in which trading was ahead of expectations.

The group, which is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists, said in a trading update on Thursday that customer demand for software, cloud and security solutions has remained strong, and AI is becoming a more meaningful driver of growth in its core business areas.

The strong first-half performance continued the momentum built in the second half of its 2026 financial year.

Bytes said gross invoiced income for the six months ended August is estimated to increase by about 19% year-on-year, with gross profit estimated to rise by about 18%.

Operating profit is expected to grow by about 6%, reflecting the impact of cost normalisation as previously communicated. This reflects higher technology costs linked to strategic projects and a return to more normalised bonus levels.

“As a result of the strong first half performance, the board now expects gross profit growth for the full year in the low to mid-teens, with low to mid single-digit operating profit growth,” it said.

We remain confident in the group’s strategy and the strength of our customer and vendor relationships. As a result, we have upgraded our expectations for FY27 — Sam Mudd, Bytes CEO

Its initial guidance released earlier this year had been for high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth in gross profit, with operating profit seen as broadly flat.

Bytes’s net cash position at the end of the first half of the year was about £68m, after returning £41.3m to shareholders through the payment of the 2026 final dividend of £16.3m and £25m of share repurchases under its buyback programme.

Cash conversion for the first half was about 45%, up from 34% a year ago, reflecting the group’s normal weighting towards the second half of the financial year.

CEO Sam Mudd said the group was pleased with the positive momentum in the first half across its private and public sector businesses.

“During the period, we continued to invest in our technology platforms and our people to support future growth, enhance our capabilities and strengthen the quality of service we provide to customers,” she said.

“We remain confident in the group’s strategy and the strength of our customer and vendor relationships. As a result, we have upgraded our expectations for FY27.“

Shortly after 10am on the JSE, Byte’s shares were up 8.3% at R95.22, after earlier touching a high of R95.70, taking its year to date gains to almost 19%.

Bytes will release its first half earnings on October 13.

Business Day