Momentum delivers record earnings ahead of target

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Momentum says its health insurance business in India contributed positively to earnings. Picture:

Momentum Group has delivered record annual earnings, driven by a strong operational performance across most of its business units.

The group said on Thursday normalised headline earnings for the year to end-June exceeded its R7bn Impact strategy ambition one year earlier than originally envisioned.

Normalised headline earnings, which excludes certain items, including the impact of treasury shares held by the iSabelo Trust and the amortisation of intangible assets arising from business combinations, were up 13% at R7.06bn.

Operating profit grew 9% to R5.9bn, and HEPS were up 18% at 528.7c.

A final dividend of 120c per share was declared, bringing the total dividend to 230c, up 31% on the previous year.

The strong performance of the first half continued in the second half of the year.

Momentum said improved performance from Momentum Retail and fewer onerous contracts and strong annuity profits in Momentum Investments had a positive effect on life insurance earnings.

The group also cited positive mortality and expense experiences and fewer onerous contracts in Metropolitan Life as well as strong underwriting results from Momentum Corporate and improved operating profit in Momentum Africa that contributed to higher earnings.

Earnings in asset management activities benefited from favourable equity market conditions that bolstered asset-based fee income.

Non-life earnings were assisted by strong underwriting performance in Guardrisk, improved underwriting results in Momentum Insure and favourable claims experience on capitation contracts in Momentum Health.

Momentum’s health insurance business in India contributed positively to earnings, achieving positive annual earnings for the first time, it said.

The group’s new business sales as measured by present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) rose 18% to R93.8bn. It said Momentum Retail delivered strong growth in long-term savings new business volumes.

Among other highlights for the year, Momentum Investments achieved good growth on the Wealth platform, partially offset by lower guaranteed annuity sales. Momentum Corporate delivered new business growth driven by large single premium structured investment, living annuity and FundsAtWork deals. Momentum Africa achieved strong new business volumes following an increase in corporate protection new business volumes in Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana, along with increased retail new business volumes in Namibia.

However, Metropolitan Life’s PVNBP decreased as a result of the business’s stringent focus on the quality of new business and sales force management.

Group value of new business increased 5% to R491m, with all business units contributing positively except Momentum Investments.

The group completed its planned R1bn share buyback in April with the repurchase of 27.4-million shares. The programme brought total shares bought in the financial year to 45-million at a total cost of R1.6bn.

Looking to the 2027 financial year, the group said the operating environment remains challenging on several fronts. It said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent market volatility continue to weigh on the global outlook, unsettling investment markets and adding pressure to supply chain costs.

It said South Africa’s economy is growing only modestly, and affordability remains a real constraint for consumers.

It will continue to sharpen its focus on the value of new business and growing sales volumes and market share in profitable products.

It intends to deepen its use of AI and automation to help improve accuracy, strengthen decision-making and unlock capacity for higher-value work.

Business Day