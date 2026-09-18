Higher activity and funds under management lift Investec’s first half

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Investec Group is expected to deliver first-half results in line with guidance, with revenue growth supported by increased activity levels, higher average advances and positive net inflows into its funds under management.

The group said in a pre-close trading update on Friday that for the six months to end-September it expects to report adjusted EPS of 41.7 pence to 43.3p, 3%-7% ahead of a year ago.

HEPS are expected to be between 38.1p and 39.7p, an increase of 4%-8%.

Pre-provision adjusted operating profit is expected to be 1%-4% higher at £531.4m-£548.4m. Adjusted operating profit before tax is forecast to be £479.2m-£496.2m compared with £468.1m a year ago.

Its credit loss ratio is expected to be within the through-the-cycle (TTC) range of 25-45 basis points, with overall credit quality remaining sound, it said.

Investec said its Southern African business’s adjusted operating profit is expected to be up to 6% in rand and up to 14% in pounds.

The Specialist Bank’s adjusted operating profit is expected to be up to 4% ahead of the prior period in rand and up to 14% in pounds.

The Southern African business return on equity (ROE) is expected to be between 18.5% and 19.0%, near the upper end of the guided range of 18%-19%.

For the UK business, including the group’s interest in Rathbones, adjusted operating profit is expected to be between 2% and 6% lower than a year ago, and the UK Specialist Bank’s adjusted operating profit is expected to be between 3% and 7% lower.

Group ROE is expected to be between 13.1% and 13.5%, within the guided range of 13%-14%. Group return on tangible equity is expected to be between 15% and 15.5%, within the guided range of 14.8% to 15.8%.

Investec said the financial performance was underpinned by disciplined execution, strong client franchises, continued balance sheet growth and sound asset quality.

The year-to-date performance was affected by the negative implication of lower average interest rates.

Net interest income reflected solid growth in average lending books, and lower cost of funding in Southern Africa. This was partly offset by the endowment effect of declining global interest rates and margin compression from competitive pricing.

For the five months to end-August, within Specialist Banking, core loans increased to £37bn from £35.5bn a year ago, benefiting from the 3.3% appreciation of the rand-pound exchange rate. Growth was seen across the private client and corporate lending books in both geographies, it said.

Funds under management in the Southern African Wealth business increased by 13.8% to £30.7bn.

Rathbones reported funds under management and administration of £120.7bn at end-June from £113.6bn a year ago.

Business Day