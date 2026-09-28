Zimbabwe cement business boosts PPC’s earnings

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Cement producer PPC has reported a 40% rise in earnings for the first five months, as its Zimbabwean cement business delivered a strong operational performance.

The group said on Monday that for the five months to end-August, group earnings before interst, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased by 40%, and the ebitda margin strengthened by 6.2 percentage points to 22.1% from a year ago.

Group revenue increased by 1%, with positive revenue growth in Zimbabwe of 4% offsetting a 2% decline in South Africa and Botswana cement revenue, which reflects lower sales volumes partly recovered through improved price and product mix.

CEO Matias Cardarelli said the performance improved with higher margins, demonstrating the quality of PPC’s earnings base and the effectiveness of its strategy.

“Operating in two distinct contexts, PPC Zimbabwe operations delivered an outstanding performance, while in South Africa we continue to prove that value creation, not volume at any cost, is the winning strategy. In an environment of weaker demand, rising diesel costs and inflationary pressures, we have expanded margins once again, through pricing discipline, product mix enhancement and operational efficiency improvement.”

PPC said South African and Botswana cement sales volumes were 8% lower than a year ago, but revenue declined by just 2%, a significantly smaller decline than the reduction in volumes. This reflected the positive impact of the sales mix and pricing adjustments, including the diesel cost surcharge, it said.

Ebitda in these units grew by 3.3% and the ebitda margin expanded 0.8 percentage points to 16.7%.

“This sound profitability performance highlights PPC’s ability to continue driving earnings growth and margin improvement even in an inflationary and low-demand environment, negatively impacted by disruptive competitor pricing dropping,” it said.

The South African and Botswana group recorded a net cash outflow before financing activities of R1.1bn, reflecting the substantial capital investment under way in RK3. The new plant construction is on track for completion in the final quarter of the 2027 financial year, and PPC is confident that the project will be delivered within the budget of R3.1bn.

Cement sales volumes in Zimbabwe continue to expand, increasing 3% and supported by robust demand across both the industrial and retail sectors.

Higher own-clinker production is translating directly into improved profitability, while the Collen Bawn kiln achieved world-class operating performance during the first quarter.

PPC Zimbabwe’s ebitda margin expanded to 34.2% from 19.1% a year ago, reflecting the structural benefits of improved plant reliability, higher clinker self-sufficiency and disciplined operational execution.

The planned maintenance shutdown is under way and will moderate the margins to be reported for the first half of FY27.

“Profitability is expected to remain ahead of the prior year, underscoring the significant progress achieved through the turnaround and the strength of the Zimbabwe business,” PPC said.

PPC said it does not expect a near-term improvement in the South African cement trading conditions, while some competitors continue discounting cement prices, even while elevated diesel prices continue to place pressure on both distribution and production costs.

“PPC will remain disciplined and focused on what it can control — competing on quality, service reliability and continuing to strengthen operational performance.”

In Zimbabwe, ebitda reported at the half-year will be moderated by the planned Colleen Bawn plant shutdown, while the compounding impact of improved margins with cement volume growth is expected to continue to benefit the results in the second half.

“Progress continues to be made on the proposed development of the new integrated plant in Zimbabwe, including ongoing engagement with Sinoma on the EPC contract, mine prospecting activities and the assessment of acceptable financing alternatives,” it said.

The group’s expectations for the full year remain unchanged and it is expecting a year of consolidation of the improvements achieved in FY25 and FY26, with the next meaningful step change in financial performance anticipated in FY28 following the commissioning of RK3.

It will release its first half results on November 16.

Business Day