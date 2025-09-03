Is your SME built to bounce back? Boost resilience with the right insurance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In SA’s unpredictable market, smaller companies face challenges that can shift overnight. The right insurance can help ensure setbacks don’t hinder success. Picture: Getty Images via Old Mutual Insure

SA’s business landscape can change overnight. A strong sales month can be followed by transport delays, shifting input costs or a sudden spike in customer demand.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the swings can feel even sharper, and the difference between growth and survival often lies in how quickly they can adapt.

When plans change overnight

Unexpected challenges rarely wait for a quiet week. Machinery fails during a critical production run. A shipment of goods is delayed at the port. A sudden storm forces repairs before orders can be fulfilled.

For SMEs, these interruptions can affect more than revenue. They strain customer relationships, disrupt cash flow and test the owner’s ability to make rapid decisions. The capacity to respond and recover is what resilience is all about.

Why flexibility matters more than ever

Many insurance products on the market were designed for businesses with stable operations and predictable risks, but that is not the reality for most SMEs.

A retailer might hold extra stock ahead of a holiday season, while a contractor may be moving costly equipment between sites. The risks and the priorities change from month to month. Cover that can shift in step with the operation is no longer a luxury. It is essential.

Different businesses, different pressures

For a bakery, the priority might be keeping ovens running and stock fresh. A contractor may focus on safeguarding tools and materials in transit, while a consultancy relies on legal liability cover.

These are not edge cases. They are everyday examples of why a one-size-fits-all approach often falls short. Customisable cover allows business owners to focus on what matters most today, knowing they can adjust if tomorrow’s needs are different.

Keeping downtime to a minimum

Even small setbacks can snowball if they are not addressed quickly. Business interruption cover helps bridge the gap, ensuring that rent, salaries and supplier payments can continue while the problem is fixed.

Pair this with emergency assistance such as roadside support or urgent repairs, and what could have been a lengthy disruption becomes a short pause. The result is not just operational continuity but also maintaining the trust of customers, employees and partners.

Industry knowledge is a competitive advantage

No two sectors face the same set of challenges. A manufacturing plant has different risks to a guest house or pharmacy. This is where industry-specific knowledge becomes invaluable.

A broker who understands the realities of a particular sector can identify risks that might otherwise be overlooked and recommend cover that reflects the real world, not a generic template.

A partner for the long term

For 180 years, Old Mutual has worked with South African companies to navigate uncertainty. Its business solutions are designed with flexibility at their core, and its broker network takes the time to understand each client’s goals, constraints and industry-specific risks.

This commitment to personal service, reflected in one of the lowest ombudsman complaint rates in the industry, means cover is in place before it is needed rather than after the fact.

Building resilience into growth

Uncertainty is not going away. Market conditions will continue to shift, and unexpected events will always be part of doing business. The companies that thrive are those that prepare for the worst while working towards the best.

With the right cover, setbacks do not have to derail progress. Assets can be protected, downtime can be reduced, and reputations can be preserved. Most importantly, business owners can focus on customers, innovation and the legacy they want to build.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.