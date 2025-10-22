Tourism income growth slows slightly, but hotels remain resilient

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In August, hotels once again proved to be the standout performers. Income from hotel accommodation rose by a sharp 13.2%, contributing 7.1 percentage points to the overall industry growth.

Growth in the tourist accommodation sector eased modestly in August, as year-on-year income rose 9.6%. This is slightly down from the 10.7% recorded in July.

According to Stats SA’s latest report, total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 7.8% in nominal terms from a year ago.

The World Travel and Tourism Council has put tourism’s contribution to SA’s GDP at between 8% and 9% after Covid-19. The sector supports thousands of jobs directly and indirectly, and the demand from tourism drives infrastructure development, benefiting other sectors.

August’s growth was underpinned by higher volumes and better pricing. The number of stay unit nights sold rose 3.6%, while the average income per stay unit night sold climbed 5.7%.

“Confidence among participants in the hospitality sector lifted notably in the third quarter,” said Investec economist Lara Hodes, referring to the “other services survey” by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

“However, this was not matched by an increase in business volumes, the survey found, likely as a result of the subdued domestic demand environment, with overseas arrival numbers robust at the beginning of [the third quarter of] 2025.”

She said domestic consumers “continue to contend with a low-growth environment, with GDP projected at just above 1% year on year for 2025”.

Standout performers

Hotels once again proved to be the standout performers. Income from hotel accommodation rose by a sharp 13.2%, contributing 7.1 percentage points to the overall industry growth. “Other accommodation” providers (such as lodges, B&Bs and self-catering units) also contributed positively, with a 5.4% rise in income and a 2.2 percentage point contribution to the headline figure.

Looking at a broader time frame, income from accommodation increased by 9.1% in the three months to August 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier. Hotels led this advance with a 15.1% increase in income. Other accommodation added 2.7%.

Seasonally adjusted figures show that income from accommodation increased 1.5% month on month in August, recovering from a 0.5% decline in July. The national occupancy rate improved marginally to 42.2%, with hotels recording the highest occupancy at 54.1%.

August’s international arrivals data showed a 25.5% year-on-year increase in overseas tourists.

“Going forward, and as we move into shoulder season [the period between peak and off-peak seasons] and the seasonally significant festive period, we expect a further sharp rise in traveller numbers,” Hodes said.

