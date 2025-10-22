XM celebrates 15 years with its biggest deposit bonus offer to date

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the latest in a line of rewarding promotions celebrating its 15th anniversary, award-winning broker XM is giving traders the chance to claim up to $35,000 in deposit bonuses*.

The promotion — which kicked off on October 15 and is running until November 11 — offers traders the opportunity to unlock weekly bonuses by trading selected assets.

With as little as two lots, traders can get their bonus and claim up to $8,750 every week; the bonus amount increases based on trading volume. Over the full four-week period, every trader who joins can claim up to a total of $35,000.

“We wanted to mark a highly successful 15-year journey with equally rewarding opportunities for our loyal traders and everyone around the world,” says Panos Lamprakos, global chief marketing officer at XM.

“With $35,000 in deposit bonuses available to everyone who joins, this promotion gives traders the chance to make October their best trading month yet.”

As part of its 15-year anniversary celebrations, XM has already launched two successful global promotions. It also unveiled a new trading environment across the web and all devices, unifying its products and services. The release included new powerful tools and features, including XM AI, giving traders full control and confidence when they trade.

Trusted by more than 15-million clients worldwide, XM is a fully regulated and licensed broker. Over the years, it has been awarded for transparency, execution, education, and commitment to client success, establishing itself as a leader in online trading.

This anniversary promotion is available for a limited time only, giving traders across the globe a unique opportunity to celebrate XM’s milestone 15th anniversary with big rewards.

This article was sponsored by XM.

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. For more information, visit the XM website.

*Using XM’s services involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. The total bonus amount varies per country. The bonus is not withdrawable, only profits are. T&Cs apply.