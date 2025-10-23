FREE TO READ| Public sector is at the heart of unlocking sustainable growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Welcome to the latest edition of The Public Sector, in which we explore the challenges and opportunities shaping SA’s developmental landscape. At a time when economic resilience and social progress are deeply intertwined, the public sector stands at the heart of unlocking sustainable growth.

This issue brings together thought leaders who highlight both the urgency and possibility of reform across critical sectors. Water security, as outlined by Dr Sean Phillips, remains one of the nation’s most pressing challenges. With supply threatened by regional shortages and inefficiencies, co-ordinated investment in infrastructure and conservation is essential to ensuring a future where access to water is safeguarded for all.

Infrastructure also lies at the centre of national growth. John Rammutla emphasises how transport planning, innovative funding models and the adoption of new technologies can drive productivity and economic expansion. However, transport solutions extend far beyond mobility: as Leon Bruwer reminds us, logistics partnerships play a critical role in healthcare delivery, ensuring life-saving supplies reach patients reliably and efficiently.

We also examine how financing is evolving in SA’s favour. Zen Dlamini highlights a turning point for infrastructure where global capital is actively seeking bankable projects. Innovative financing is unlocking doors that have remained shut for too long, signalling a shift towards real, scalable investment in national development.

Finally, the digital era demands new capabilities. MerSETA acting CEO Naphtaly Mokgotsane makes a compelling case for upskilling public servants, particularly in digital skills, to ensure the government remains agile and effective in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

I am sure that you will realise from this edition, as I do, that while SA faces daunting challenges in the public sector space, it is equally rich with innovation, collaboration and possibilities. In my interactions with all these experts, I was left with a renewed sense that SA’s path forward is rooted in bold vision, shared responsibility and a commitment to collective progress.