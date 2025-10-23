US tariffs could shave 0.4 percentage points off GDP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While the April MPR treated the loss of Agoa and tariff hikes as a hypothetical risk, the October review presents it as a live threat. Picture: File

The US tariffs imposed on SA exports could shave 0.4 percentage points off GDP growth next year and cost as many as 40,000 jobs, the Reserve Bank has warned in its October monetary policy review.

According to the Bank, other studies estimate that up to 22,000 jobs could be lost.

The measures, which effectively ended SA’s preferential access under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), mark a structural shift in global trade relations and expose the vulnerabilities of SA’s industrial base. While the April review treated the loss of Agoa and tariff hikes as a hypothetical risk, the October one presents it as a live threat.

The US introduced “reciprocal” tariffs on August 7, imposing duties on nearly two-thirds of SA’s exports to its third-largest trading partner. Most manufactured and agricultural products now face tariffs of about 30%, with vehicle and parts exports hit by a 25% duty and aluminium and copper products facing the steepest levy of 50%.

Platinum group metals (PGMs), manganese and coal were excluded, softening the overall blow to mining. With the US accounting for 7.7% of SA’s total exports in 2024, the shock could ripple through multiple value chains, from cars and engineering to sugar and citrus.

“Our domestic macro environment looks better. The outcomes are better. The question here … at a very high level, is whether global conditions [will] continue to provide a space for that macro environment to improve. Or is it going to start eroding it and countering it?” asked Chris Loewald, head of the Bank’s economic research, at the review release on Thursday.

“If we turn just to the US and ask whether tariffs are starting to feed through into inflation numbers, I think the tentative answer is yes,” he said.

According to the review, “for marginal exporters, the loss of preferential access raises concerns about commercial viability and increases the risk of job losses in the affected industries, with potential spillover effects on other sectors”.

Sharpest blow

The motor industry faces the sharpest blow: SA exported R35bn in vehicles and parts to the US in 2024 but now faces a 25% duty, while competitors from the EU, Japan and Korea may benefit from lower applied tariffs if deals are finalised.

The Bank warned that this would sharply reduce competitiveness and threaten output and employment across the motor value chain. The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) reports that one-third of companies expect revenue losses of 10%-20%, and some have called the tariffs an “existential threat”.

Agriculture and agroprocessing are also fully exposed, with citrus, sugar and wine now subject to 30% tariffs — compared with Chile, Peru, Argentina and Australia, whose citrus exports face tariffs of only 10%. This leaves SA producers at a sharp price disadvantage in the US market.

The loss of jobs and incomes could decimate some rural communities through localised general equilibrium effects. — Reserve Bank MPR

According to a Reuters report, citrus and sugar farming together support about 300,000 jobs — many of them in areas with few alternative employment opportunities.

The Reserve Bank said that “the loss of jobs and incomes could decimate some rural communities through localised general equilibrium effects”.

The Reserve Bank has cut its growth forecast for 2025 to 1.2%, down from 1.7% in April, citing the US tariff shock as one of the main drags. Growth is expected to rise gradually to 1.9% by 2027 (down from 2% in April).

The Bank also trimmed its estimate of potential growth (the economy’s long-term speed limit that reflects how fast output can expand without fuelling inflation), projecting it to rise from 1.1% this year to 1.7% by 2027.

According to the Bank, the slightly lower trajectory for real GDP and potential growth mostly reflects the lower investment profile relative to the April review.

The Bank expects household spending to remain resilient, supported by lower inflation, interest rate cuts, and rising real incomes. Disposable income is projected to increase 1.7% a year over the next two years, aided by wage growth and the two-pot retirement withdrawals.

Fixed investment, which has contracted for two consecutive years, is forecast to rebound from 2026 on the back of government infrastructure spending and progress with Operation Vulindlela reforms.

The Bank also expects government capital expenditure to expand about 2.5% a year in 2026 and 2027, following a projected 3% contraction this year. This turnaround will be underpinned by the R1-trillion in capital spending announced in the 2025 budget over the medium-term expenditure framework.

The Bank added that gross fixed capital formation should also benefit from strengthening GDP growth and pent-up investment demand as confidence and credit conditions improve.

Regarding monetary policy, the Bank noted, “the extent of easing is likely to be limited”.

“Given the unpredictable global environment and other uncertainties, a cautious and data-driven approach remains important.”

