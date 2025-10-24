‘We mean business’: Kganyago makes case for 3% inflation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Reserve Bank has set out its strongest case yet for moving toward a 3% inflation target, releasing a series of technical stress tests in its October monetary policy review that show the economy is now capable of sustaining lower, more stable price growth.

The review comes just three weeks before the medium-term budget, in which some market participants expect finance minister Enoch Godongwana to announce the shift toward a lower inflation target.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Responding to questions at the review’s release, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said, “The Reserve Bank does mean business…. When we say we will be aiming for lower inflation — and we will get this economy to be a low-inflation economy — we mean it, and we have demonstrated it in the past.”

Low-inflation economy

Kganyago also said he “would not understand” if the government continued to plan fiscally on 4.5%, the midpoint of the current target range. “Because it is not what the inflation target is; it is what the inflation outcomes are.”

He noted that inflation over the forecast horizon was already tracking close to the Bank’s 3% objective.

In its review, the Bank carried out three technical “stress tests” to show why it believes a 3% inflation target is realistic and credible. The first demonstrates that under normal price shocks, such as movements in fuel, food or the rand, headline inflation would stay within one percentage point of the target.

Even when the Bank modelled more volatile conditions, such as simultaneous shocks to oil, food, the rand, electricity and wages, two-thirds of all simulated outcomes still landed between 1.8% and 4.2%. Only an unlikely “perfect storm” of simultaneous global and domestic shocks would push inflation far above 7% or below zero, suggesting the 3% anchor can hold under most circumstances.

Stability

The second analysis explains why the Bank believes the economy can sustain a lower target. Over the past two decades, core inflation and unit labour costs have become far less volatile and less sensitive to headline price shocks, meaning wages and business prices no longer spiral automatically when fuel or food prices rise.

Core inflation is forecast at 3.3% in both 2025 and 2026, easing to 3% in 2027. The Bank notes that the volatility of core inflation has fallen to about 0.4 percentage points from 2018 to 2024, about a quarter of what it was in the early 2000s, reflecting better anchoring of wages and inflation expectations and a more disciplined approach to price-setting.

Maturing inflation dynamics

The Bank argues that this marks a maturing of SA’s inflation dynamics: monetary credibility has strengthened, inflation expectations are better anchored and structural reforms have curbed some of the old inflationary reflexes.

Finally, the Bank tested the behavioural side of the preferred 3% target by considering two subscenarios. The first assumes that economic agents are more backwards-looking, placing greater weight (50% instead of 16% in the baseline) on past inflation outcomes in forming expectations.

The second subscenario builds on that by assuming a much stronger influence of Bureau for Economic Research (BER) survey-based expectations on price-setting behaviour.

Even under these conditions, the model shows only marginal effects: inflation drifts just 0.4 percentage points higher, while growth and policy rates remain broadly unchanged.

“Sub-scenario 2 overweighs the BER expectations in the blended expectations model. Ordinarily, model-consistent expectations weigh more, but this scenario reverses that,” the Bank’s economists told Business Day.

Together, the tests make the case that SA’s inflation process is now stable enough, statistically and psychologically, to support a 3% target.

marxj@businesslive.co.za