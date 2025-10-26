ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: PPI expected to rise as trade surplus narrows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s end-of-month data releases this week will offer fresh insight into factory gate trends, credit demand and trade dynamics — all amid persistent global and domestic uncertainty.

The headline figure to watch is producer price inflation (PPI) for September, due on Thursday. After slowing to 2.1% year on year in August, most economists expect an uptick.

The Bureau for Economic Research forecasts a rise to 2.6% year on year, with the rate expected to breach 3% in the fourth quarter.

Investec economist Lara Hodes projects PPI at 2.5% year on year and 0.1% month on month.

“The petrol price cut in September was negligible (4c/litre); however, diesel prices were reduced by over 50c/litre, which could exert, albeit modest, downward pressure on the month’s inflation outcome,” she said.

“Moreover, we could see a deceleration in manufactured food price inflation in line with international food price movements and moderating domestic food price pressures.”

Economic Week Ahead Monday: SARB leading business cycle indicator

Tuesday: Private sector credit extension (PSCE) data for September

Wednesday: September trade balance — surplus expected to narrow

Thursday: Producer price index (PPI) for September

Friday: Monthly budget balance update

Nedbank expects a sharper rise to 2.7% year on year, largely driven by food prices. “Meat prices remain the main accelerant due to the ongoing battle against foot-and-mouth disease,” the bank’s team noted. “Even so, food inflation will be contained by subdued field crop prices.”

According to the bank, food inflation appears to be near its peak and should start easing in the coming months.

Credit growth

Also on the calendar is private sector credit extension (PSCE), expected to show continued modest growth.

Hodes sees a slight dip to 5.8% year on year in September (down from 5.9% in August), “which was buoyed by the corporate credit segment, which increased by a further 8.3% year on year in August”.

Nedbank expects PSCE to hold at 5.9%, with household and corporate loans contributing to this outcome.

Corporate credit growth remains stronger than household lending, though demand is tempered by economic uncertainty and weak consumer confidence.

“The slow recovery in household credit mainly reflects continued worries about job prospects in a slow-growing economy facing mounting headwinds from higher US tariffs and the end of Agoa [the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act],” Nedbank said, adding, “Companies are still hesitant to expand operations given excess capacity, sluggish demand and the uncertain economic climate.”

Trade balance

September’s trade balance is also due this week, with the surplus expected to narrow again after falling to R4bn in August, as imports surpassed exports.

“According to the JP Morgan global manufacturing PMI survey results for September, new export business decreased for the sixth successive month,” Hodes said.

Nedbank projects a narrowing to R1.2bn in September.

“Export prices remained strong in September, driven mainly by surging gold and platinum prices. However, we expect these price effects to be offset by shrinking export volumes due to the hit from higher US tariffs and generally subdued global demand.”

