Corporate credit drives growth in lending in September as households falter

Private sector credit in SA grew modestly in September, led by corporate lending, while household borrowing remained subdued, signaling cautious economic recovery.

The private sector credit extension (PSCE) data, released by the Reserve Bank on Wednesday, shows total credit extended to the private sector reached R5.12-trillion in September, expanding 6% year on year — up from 5.9% year on year in August.

PSCE is a core indicator of economic momentum.

Credit to companies rose 8.6% year on year, while household credit grew 2.9% over the same period. On a month-on-month basis, corporate lending expanded by 2.3%, outpacing households, which softened from 3% to 2.9% in September.

“The boost to company loans came from faster growth in general loans, followed by instalment sales and leasing finance,” Nedbank economists noted.

General loans accelerated from 13% year on year to 13.9%, “suggesting improved business confidence and increased expansionary activity,” Nedbank said.

Instalment sales and leasing finance also increased, “underpinned by the recovery in commercial vehicle sales”. “However, growth in commercial mortgages slowed, and the decline in overdrafts deepened.”

Within the household segment, growth was again uneven. Mortgage advances rose modestly, pointing to a sluggish property market despite earlier rate cuts. Instalment sale credit, which largely reflects vehicle finance, recorded firmer growth, while credit card balances climbed over the year, highlighting consumers’ continued reliance on short-term borrowing to supplement strained incomes.

Nedbank expects the upturn in credit to gain momentum in the months ahead.

“Company loans have been more robust than we expected, pointing towards a recovery in fixed investment over the third quarter. Fixed investment will likely gain further momentum off a very low base as domestic growth prospects gradually improve and investment in renewable energy continues,” the bank said.

“However, the upside will be capped by mounting pressure on those industries heavily exposed to the hit from higher US tariffs and the end of Agoa.”

According to Nedbank, household loans have been “frustratingly subdued, still hovering around the trough”.

“Nonetheless, we still expect a recovery in household credit demand, supported by relatively healthy income growth and lower interest rates. Altogether, we now see loans and advances ending the year at about 7.1%, up significantly from 4.2% at the end of 2024.”

