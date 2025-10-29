PODCAST | Diving into the Mineworkers Investment Company’s strategy for long-term returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mineworkers Investment Company’s strategy for sustainable long-term returns is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cynthia Pongweni, acting CEO of MIC.

MIC prides itself on being a 100% black-owned investment company established in 1995 by the Mineworkers Investment Trust to “create a sustainable asset base for the benefit of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents.”

Pongweni details the structure and investment thesis behind MIC’s capital allocation, together with recent acquisition activity and impact; growth trends across the portfolio and outlook for 2025.

Through its partnership with Grindstone, MIC has been pushing investment into women-led businesses. Pongweni highlights some of the businesses that have been backed.

Outside of this, MIC has been busy over the years, recently being part of the Actis-led consortium that took a 70% stake in Telkom’s former towers company Swiftnet.

In 2023, the firm invested R68.5m in one of SA’s biggest insurance tech companies, Pineapple.

These are just a few of the firm’s investments.

MIC ended 2024 with three strategic acquisitions that pushed its net asset value to more than R7.5bn.

Through the discussion, the businesswoman outlines MIC’s evolution, investment thesis, push to investment in women-led businesses and outlook for the SA economy.

