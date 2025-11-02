ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: PMIs and vehicle sales data take focus in quiet calendar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Monday kicks off with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October. The index rose in September, pointing to a modest recovery in third-quarter output. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

The local data calendar is light this week — the calm before the storm — but key releases will shed light on manufacturing and vehicle sales as the final quarter gains momentum.

Monday kicks off with the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October. The index rose in September, pointing to a modest recovery in third-quarter output.

Bureau for Economic Research economist Tracey Lee Solomon noted the PMI average for the first two months of the third quarter was just above that of the second quarter.

Investec economist Lara Hodes expects the PMI “to ease modestly” to about 51.0, down from 52.2 in September, but still in expansionary territory.

“Domestically, activity continues to be constrained by structural issues, while domestic demand is largely lacklustre. Globally, tariffs have had less of an effect than previously projected at this point, supported in part by the frontloading of inventory. However, downside risks remain,” Hodes said.

Solomon cautioned that the winding down of ArcelorMittal SA’s long steel business could weigh on future production stats. In January, ArcelorMittal announced it would shut its long steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging, citing weak demand, energy and logistics constraints, and pressure from cheap imports. The planned closures, originally expected to affect 3,500 jobs, have now risen to about 4,000.

“This could push the official statistics lower but would have a minimal impact on the PMI unless it results in more businesses experiencing lower output [or] demand as a consequence,” Solomon said.

Later on Monday, Naamsa releases October vehicle sales data. New-vehicle sales in September hit their highest monthly level for 10 years as the market continued its stellar 2025 rebound.

Nedbank economists forecast a year-on-year increase of 18.1%. “The momentum is underpinned by easier financial conditions due to interest rate cuts, lower debt service costs and subdued prices,” they said.

On Wednesday, the S&P Global SA PMI will offer a broader reading of the country’s private sector activity, following a third-quarter average just above the neutral 50 level. The headline PMI recorded 50.2 in September, up fractionally from 50.1 in August.

“[This] week’s print will provide an update on how activity fared during [the fourth quarter],” Solomon noted.

Meanwhile, the Actuarial Society of SA’s annual convention takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at Sandton, bringing together experts across insurance, pensions, healthcare and finance. The agenda includes sessions on mental‑wellness insurance, climate‑risk modelling and autonomous vehicles, as actuaries reassess long-term risk frameworks in a changing global landscape.

The programme also includes a deep dive into the two-pot retirement system, exploring projected member withdrawal behaviour and long-term outcomes for individuals and the industry. Business Unity SA president Bonang Mohale is scheduled to deliver the closing plenary on Thursday.