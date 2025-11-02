Grape exports rise as harvest promises high yields

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s table grape industry has entered the 2025/26 season on a positive note, with early signs pointing to a stable and fruitful harvest.

The SA Table Grape Industry (SATI) released its first crop estimate on Friday, projecting export volumes to reach 79.4-million 4.5kg cartons, marginally up (0.6%) from the previous season’s actual of 78.9-million cartons.

The forecast reflects favourable growing conditions across all five production regions, reflecting a stable outlook.

“The early signs are encouraging,” SATI CEO Mecia Petersen said. “Growing conditions have been favourable in the months leading up to the export season, and at this stage we expect the 2025/26 harvest to deliver good fruit quality and sufficient volumes to meet demand in our export markets.”

Moreover, improved port logistics are lending further support to the sector’s momentum. Transnet has begun deploying 18 new rubber-tyred gantry cranes at the Cape Town container terminal, aimed at easing one of the industry’s longstanding bottlenecks.

The improvements are part of a broader private-sector collaboration initiative to enhance productivity and streamline operations at the terminal.

“These measures help to strengthen confidence in the reliability of our logistics network,” Petersen said.

“Efficient supply chain logistics is essential to ensuring that SA remains a trusted global supplier of quality table grapes.”

In its statement, SATI said it is working with Transnova Africa to expand the use of its data-driven logistics model, which helps growers plan more efficient export routes and manage port operations more effectively.

Transnova Africa is a logistics advisory, technology and managed services firm based in Johannesburg. It specialises in helping companies optimise their supply chains through services like logistics control towers and rates benchmarking.

The initiative has now been extended through collaboration with Transnet and the Western Cape government to improve real-time logistics coordination, with a pilot project under way to test the system across other fruit sectors.

SATI noted that SA is set to export table grapes to the Philippines for the first time, following new market access secured earlier this year. The first shipments are expected later in the season.

In North America, SATI will run a market development campaign in both Canada and the US, with support from the Western Cape department of agriculture.

According to the industry, it remains committed to maintaining a presence in the US market and is optimistic about long-term growth prospects in the region, despite the impact of tariffs.

“Our growers, exporters and partners continue to demonstrate resilience and collaboration,” Petersen said. “The industry is dedicated to upholding SA’s reputation as a reliable supplier of consistent-quality grapes to markets around the world.”