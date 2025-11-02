Trade surplus widens in September as exports of gold and vehicles jump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R21.8bn in September, up sharply from the revised R2.4bn in August, surpassing forecasts.

According to data released by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday, the surplus was the result of exports worth R186.4bn and imports amounting to R164.6bn, inclusive of trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia.

A country’s balance of trade is an important component of its balance of payments and a major indicator of the country’s trade. A surplus means SA sold more goods to other countries than it bought from them.

September’s trade data are important because they provide an early indication of SA’s export strength and import demand heading into the final quarter of the year, when trade activity typically strengthens ahead of the year-end period.

On a month-on-month basis, exports increased by 9.4%, while imports decreased by 2.0%.

Sars said the rise in exports was driven by higher shipments of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and passenger vehicles, while the fall in imports was mainly due to lower purchases of original equipment components, automatic data processing machines and crude oil.

“Specifically, gold and platinum prices have surged year-to-date as heightened uncertainty globally has seen investors flock to safe-haven precious metals,” Investec economist Lara Hodes said.

Hodes noted that, according to Naamsa, vehicle export volumes also “surprised on the upside” in September, reflecting the motor industry’s resilience in the face of global supply chain challenges and US automotive tariffs.

Compared with the same period last year, exports were 9.1% higher, while imports were 4.2% higher than in September 2024. The year-to-date trade surplus (January to September) stood at R121.5bn, down from R134bn in the corresponding period of 2024.

Excluding Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia trade, SA posted a surplus of R10.8bn with the rest of the world, with exports of R168.6bn and imports of R157.8bn. Exports increased by 10.4% between August and September, while imports decreased 2.5%.

Within the Southern African region, the trade surplus was R10.9bn, supported by exports of R17.8bn and imports of R6.9bn.

In terms of trade partners, SA recorded a R30.42bn merchandise trade surplus with the African continent in September. The country recorded a R27.2bn deficit with Asia and a R2.83bn and R2.2bn surplus with Europe and the Americas, respectively.

“Going forward, we expect the trade account to remain in a surplus position, supported by strong precious metal prices; however, risks from the US’s protectionist measures remain, with inventory build-ups having distorted the trading landscape to an extent,” Hodes said.

The previously reported August trade surplus of R4.0bn was revised down to R2.4bn due to routine vouchers of correction.