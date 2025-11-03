Beefing up trade: SA targets lucrative Asian markets for export growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Favourable trade talks in Southeast Asia could soon unlock new export markets for SA beef. Picture: File

Favourable trade talks in Southeast Asia could soon unlock new export markets for SA beef, with industry players and government leaders pushing to deepen agri-trade ties in the region.

The latest push came during an official state visit to Vietnam and Malaysia, where local producer Beefmaster Group represented the red meat sector as part of the SA business delegation.

The group joined President Cyril Ramaphosa and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen on a state visit aimed at deepening trade ties with Southeast Asian nations.

“We’ve been coming to Asia for the past four years to open more markets for our products, focusing on Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia. Reception to SA beef products during this trip has been overwhelmingly positive,” Beefmaster Group executive chair Louw van Reenen said.

Louw noted the importance of the Asian market for the SA beef industry: “Our industry is working hard to open these markets, and we’re making good progress. Together, they represent around 700-million people, with rising demand for quality protein products, and many more opportunities likely to follow once access is established.”

Van Reenen noted that securing just one of these markets would be a major boost “for SA’s primary producers, the industry and the broader economy”.

The Beefmaster Group had previously gained access to Malaysia, but exports were halted during the pandemic and due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease. Efforts are now under way to re-establish that access, alongside new applications.

As SA prepares to host the G20 summit for the first time, global attention will turn to how leaders leverage the platform to stimulate inclusive economic growth, with a particular focus on sectors like agriculture, which hold potential for broad-based development amid ongoing global uncertainty.

“We are proud to contribute to these efforts to ensure that all — especially primary producers — benefit from greater trade opportunities. We look forward to unlocking new markets and strengthening SA’s position as a trusted supplier of high-quality beef to the world,” Van Reenen said.