Domestic vehicle sales hit highest level since 2015

Figures released by Naamsa show that 55,956 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month.

The upward tide of domestic new-vehicle sales shows no sign of turning after another comparatively strong month in October.

Figures released Monday by motor industry association Naamsa showed that 55,956 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month. That was the highest monthly total since March 2015 and 16% more than the 48,222 of October 2024.

After 10 months of 2025, the aggregate market stood at 493,053. That was 15.7% more than the 426,093 at the same stage last year.

Exports are also running ahead. Last month, 32,659 vehicles were shipped to more than 100 countries around the world. That was 0.5% ahead of the previous October’s 32,481. Year-on-year sales to end-October improved by 6.7%, from 323,899 to 345,465.

Light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, were the star domestic performer last month. Their sales grew by 23.9% from a year earlier, from 10,782 to 13,361. Car sales, the showstopper for most of 2025, improved by 14.8%, from 34,503 to 39,610.

Sales of medium trucks rose 9.3% and of heavies by 6.1%.

Despite the positive momentum, the 2025 market remains short of historic highs. Nevertheless, Naamsa said: “Consumer sentiment remains mixed, reflecting persistent unemployment and pressure on middle-income households; yet the durable-goods purchasing index has continued to edge higher, signalling pockets of confidence and willingness to invest in major goods where financing remains accessible.”