Farmers eye another strong season as La Niña returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA appears poised for another favourable agricultural season, underpinned by the return of La Niña conditions and the promise of above-average rainfall across the summer grain belt.

While the forecast bodes well for planting and yields, the potential for localised flooding and unseasonal heat may yet complicate the picture for farmers.

“Rainfall for the season is predicted to be above-normal in the summer rainfall area,” said Prof Neville Sweijd, director of the Alliance for Collaboration on Climate and Earth Systems Science and a professor at the School of Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University.

“Rainfall probabilities are predicted to align with typical La Niña conditions with wetter than long-term average seasons, particularly in the northeastern regions of the country, likely to extend to the rest of the country later in the season.”

La Niña refers to a cooling of sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which is the opposite of the El Nino warming pattern. This climate phenomenon causes atmospheric circulation changes that lead to specific, often opposite, weather patterns globally compared to El Niño. It is characterised by cooler-than-average waters in the eastern-central equatorial Pacific and is sometimes called a “cold event”.

However, there’s a twist to this season’s outlook.

“Maximum temperature probabilities are somewhat less typical for these conditions, with warmer than average conditions predicted, particularly in the early part of the season, with cooler than normal conditions predicted in some areas later in the season,” Sweijd noted.

“This is something for which implications should be considered in terms of pests and infectious diseases,” he said.

According to Sweijd, there tends to be considerable variation within the season itself. As a result, above-average rainfall could either arrive in intense bursts (raising the risk of flooding) or be more evenly spread, reducing immediate disruptions.

The planting window has already opened in the eastern parts of the summer grain regions, with central and western areas to follow through November and early December.

While some regions recorded above-normal rainfall in September and October, parts of the eastern planting areas experienced drier-than-usual conditions, resulting in mixed early-season progress.

Still, with forecast models pointing to continue above-average rainfall associated with the current La Niña event, expectations for the 2025/26 season remain broadly positive.

This comes on the back of a robust 2024/25 harvest, when neutral to weak La Niña conditions supported commercial summer grain production of approximately 19.9-million tonnes — a robust 28% increase on the prior year.