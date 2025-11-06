Legal recognition of traditional plants paves way for growth and jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has officially recognised indigenous crops and medicinal plants as declared agricultural products under the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act (MAP Act) of 1996.

The decision, approved on July 21 and formally announced on Thursday, paves the way for the formal integration of these products into the country’s mainstream agricultural economy.

According to the National Agricultural Marketing Council, the combined annual value of the indigenous crops and traditional medicinal plant sector is estimated at R12bn. Indigenous crops are expected to contribute about R9bn, while the trade in traditional medicinal plants is valued at about R3bn.

The minister’s statement highlights that most of this trade takes place outside the formal economy and therefore represents additional value to GDP.

The move signals a major shift from informal to formal economic participation and opens the door to regulatory support, structured market access, and the potential inclusion in government-backed procurement or subsidy programmes.

“For too long, our people who harvest and trade in traditional medicines and indigenous crops have been operating in the economic shadows,” said Steenhuisen. “With this legislative change we are granting dignity, recognition and a path to prosperity.

“Outdated legislation is a hindrance to the rapid absorption of new technologies, remedies, practices and innovations, which are essential if we are to improve yield, health and profitability in the agricultural sector.”

Indigenous crops are deeply rooted in SA’s cultural heritage and are well adapted to local climates. These crops fall into three main categories: grains, fruits and vegetables.

Indigenous grain crops are defined as those producing starch- and protein-rich seeds suitable for human consumption, and are further classified into cereals (such as millet) and pulses such as the Bambara groundnut.

Fruit-bearing indigenous plants include marula, wild apricot, wild plum, raisin bush and sour plum, all of which have long been used in traditional diets and medicines.

Indigenous vegetables are grouped into two subcategories: root or tuber crops — such as cassava, amadumbe, marama bean and living potato — and leafy greens, which include cleome, cowpea, amaranth, blackjack and Jew’s mallow.

The formal list of indigenous crops and medicinal plants is still being finalised.

Looking ahead, representative bodies for the newly declared agricultural products will be eligible to apply for statutory measures — such as levies, record-keeping and registration requirements — as outlined in sections 15, 18, and 19 of the MAP Act.

Each application will be assessed on its individual merits and must meet specific criteria before it can be recommended to the minister for approval.

If granted, these statutory measures will empower directly affected groups to raise funds and implement support functions aimed at developing their industries, boosting productivity, and creating jobs within the agricultural sector.