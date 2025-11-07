FREE TO READ|Shaping the future of property now

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The property sector in SA is changing faster than ever before. Shaped by economic pressures, shifting tenant demands, sustainability imperatives and the rise of new technologies, the industry is being forced to innovate, adapt and reimagine how spaces are designed, financed and managed.

In this issue, we raise the curtain on the next era of property development, investment and management — an era defined by agility, collaboration and forward-thinking leadership.

We open with smart facilities on page 4, exploring how artificial intelligence, the internet of things and predictive maintenance are streamlining building management.

As e-commerce continues to surge, the logistics real estate boom on page 5 unpacks how online retail growth is driving unprecedented demand for warehousing and distribution facilities — and what this means for investors and developers.

On page 6, “Raising the bar in property management: skills for a new era” looks at why education and continuous learning have become essential for property professionals. From tenant relations to digital asset tracking, the skills gap is widening — and training institutions, alongside industry leaders, are stepping up to bridge it.

Sustainability takes centre stage with “Green assets, healthy returns” on page 10, revealing how energy efficiency, water recycling and waste optimisation are cutting costs and creating healthier, more desirable workspaces.

Investors will find valuable insights in our finance, insurance and legal features on pages 12 and 13, unpacking funding trends, risk strategies and compliance essentials for the modern property portfolio.

For those with a global mindset, “Beyond borders” on page 15 examines offshore investment opportunities, highlighting emerging hotspots and practical guidance for navigating international markets.

We also explore the evolution of commercial spaces on pages 18, 20 and 22 — from hybrid offices and adaptive reuse of vacant buildings to medical office developments and booming student housing. These trends are reshaping how and where South Africans work, heal and learn.

Reinventing the storefront on page 24 examines how brick-and-mortar retail is reinventing itself as an immersive, experience-driven proposition.

Finally, our residential property section starting on page 28 tackles everything from co-living and co-investing to mixed-use developments that are redefining urban living. We also unpack residential market trends, offer practical guides for first-time buyers and explore global property ownership opportunities for South Africans looking abroad.

From skills development to sustainability, legal insights to lifestyle shifts, this issue brings together the stories, strategies and success models shaping SA’s property sector in 2025 and beyond.