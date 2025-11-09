ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: MTBPS expected to signal improved deficit outlook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on Wednesday amid signs of a cautious domestic rebound and growing uncertainty in the global economic environment.

Nedbank economists believe the Treasury is likely to slightly reduce its GDP growth forecast for the year “due to shrinking fixed investment and lower exports in the first half of the year”.

The Reserve Bank said: “For the next three years, we expect the Treasury will reflect an upward trajectory as subdued inflation and lower interest rates sustain consumer spending, and easing energy and logistical constraints enable a recovery in fixed investment, offsetting the continued, and potentially deepening, drag from net exports.”

It noted that moderately faster growth in domestic demand, elevated gold and platinum prices and more efficient tax collections have boosted revenue, while spending growth (expenditure) will likely fall short of May projections, “mostly due to the long delays in approving this year’s budget”.

Citi SA economist Gina Schoeman expects the Treasury to improve its main budget deficit forecast, revising it to minus 4.4% of GDP (from the minus 4.6% estimate in May) and improve the primary surplus to 1.2% of GDP (versus 0.8% in May).

“The risk to this view is that there are multiple scenarios for the next six months’ run rates for revenue and expenditure and how the Treasury allocates additional revenue,” she said.

“The primary surplus could improve even more than this, adding credibility to debt stabilisation, which the Treasury set out in May to peak at 77.4% of GDP this year.”

While this would support debt stabilisation, she warned that the improvement was cyclical and temporary rather than structural, meaning the Treasury is unlikely to reduce bond issuance just yet.

Analysts see limited scope for new tax measures in this statement, given that February’s failed VAT proposal and wage bill reforms are still politically sensitive under the government of national unity (GNU). That puts greater focus on how the Treasury manages spending and whether any new funding demands (such as wage pressures or state-owned enterprise bailouts) emerge.

Markets will watch closely for any commentary on the inflation target. While most analysts expect an official shift from the 3%–6% range to a 3% target only in 2026, the MTBPS may signal the Treasury’s alignment with the Bank’s lower-inflation preference, which could influence long-term rate expectations.

In response to questions from the economics cluster in the National Council of Provinces two weeks ago, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was asked about the Treasury’s stance on inflation targeting. He said that “a statement” would be made in the MTBPS.

“Treasury’s inflation forecasts will also be important in this regard as these are effectively the government’s inflation guidance for all departments and provinces,” Schoeman said.

One potential fiscal cushion could come from the gold & foreign exchange contingency reserve account (GFECRA), where gains from a weaker rand and higher gold prices may offer temporary relief.

“Technically, the rise in mostly gold prices is the reason why the R25bn GFECRA allocation for 2025/26 could increase in size. If so, this would alleviate the debt burden,” Schoeman said.

However, Nedbank expects the Treasury to hold the allocation steady. According to the bank, the MTBPS will likely reflect a slightly brighter fiscal position, with the Treasury showing progress in stabilising the government’s finances.

“Much of the improvement will come from stronger-than-expected revenue growth, due to a combination of cyclical factors and improved efficiencies in tax collection. The strengthening growth momentum will help to improve the budget metrics over the MTEF, though we expect the budget deficit to remain above 3% of GDP,” the bank’s economists said.

Looking at the rest of the week, attention will shift to September production figures and the third-quarter labour force survey.

Investec economist Lara Hodes expects manufacturing output to have declined by 0.6% year on year after a 1.5% contraction in August. “Trade uncertainty globally and domestic challenges continue to weigh on sentiment,” she said.

Mining production is expected to remain subdued, with Hodes projecting a 0.4% year-on-year decline, slightly deeper than August’s 0.2% contraction. While precious metal prices have improved, domestic structural constraints and global growth risks continue to limit output.

On the labour front, Hodes expects the official unemployment rate for the third quarter to remain “largely unchanged, remaining at a critically elevated reading”. She cited insufficient economic growth to support meaningful job creation.

On Friday, S&P Global Ratings is expected to review SA’s sovereign credit rating. In May, the agency affirmed the country’s BB minus rating with a stable outlook, citing persistent fiscal and growth challenges, but also noting potential for an upgrade if government reforms gain momentum and debt levels stabilise.

As Business Day reported earlier, Bank of America has flagged the possibility of a rating uplift, pointing to improved growth prospects and a declining debt-to-GDP ratio.