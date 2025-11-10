Citrus industry smashes targets with bumper export season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Southern African citrus exporters delivered a record-breaking performance this year, packing 203.4-million 15kg cartons for global markets. This figure represents a 22% increase on last year and 19% more than the industry projected in April, raising hopes for SA’s long-term agricultural growth plans.

According to the Citrus Growers Association (CGA), favourable weather, young orchards bearing first fruit and booming demand from overseas markets, particularly for juicing oranges and lemons, converged to boost output. An earlier-than-usual end to the northern hemisphere citrus supply allowed SA growers to fill the gap, adding lucrative sales early in the season.

Logistical improvements also played a vital role. Transnet’s investment in port equipment and introduction of productivity-linked staff incentives appear to be paying off.

Farm-level efficiencies added further tailwinds. Expanded use of shade nets, improved pest management and smarter water usage helped ensure strong pack-out ratios and high quality fruit.

While the result exceeds the CGA’s long-term growth model, it aligns with its Vision 260 growth strategy: to grow annual export volumes to 260-million cartons by 2032. The plan is expected to generate 100,000 jobs and bring in substantial foreign exchange.

Volume was just one measure with which to assess an industry, said CGA CEO Boitshoko Ntshabele.

“Our growers continue to face challenges, including unpredictable price and market dynamics, rising input costs as well as market access issues such as high tariffs and unscientific plant health measures.”

One such threat was the 30% US import tariff on SA citrus, implemented late in the 2025 season. Though exporters managed to fast-track Western Cape and Northern Cape shipments ahead of the deadline, concerns were mounting over 2026.

“We remain very worried about the impact of the 30% tariff on the coming 2026 season. That is why a mutually beneficial trade deal between the US and SA must be finalised urgently,” Ntshabele said, noting the irony that the import of citrus sustains off-season consumption in the US.

“The US already exempts Brazilian orange juice from tariffs,” he said.

CGA chair Gerrit van der Merwe added that expanding access to markets (China, India, Japan, South Korea, EU and the US) remained vital. “These markets represent real growth opportunities for SA citrus, which is globally recognised for its quality and taste,” he said.

Final 2025 figures include 61.8-million cartons of Valencia oranges (plus 27% year on year), 53.5-million mandarins (plus 28%), 41.3-million lemons (plus 19%), 31.5-million navels (plus 25%) and 15.3-million grapefruit (plus 7%).