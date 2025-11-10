DA leader John Steenhuisen cracks down on leaders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA leader John Steenhuisen has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to demote forestry and fisheries minister Dion George to an ordinary MP, after Georgerefused to accept another deployment.

“The trade, industry and competition (DTIC) portfolio is one of the most important, and Dion George is a US citizen, which could have helped relations. It is just unusual that he would refuse, and I am disappointed because he would have been excellent in the portfolio. There have to be consequences,” Steenhuisen said in an interview.

Andrew Whitfield was the former deputy minister of DTIC, serving from July 2024 until his dismissal in June 2025. Whitfield was removed from his position by Ramaphosa. At the time, Whitfield said he had been excluded from important departmental plans and discussions.

Steenhuisen added the DA had officially nominated party MP Alexandra Abrahams as deputy DTIC minister. Abrahams obtained an honours degree in political science from Stellenbosch University. She also has an undergraduate degree in international relations.

DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp has been nominated as forestry and fisheries minister. He has held various senior positions in the DA’s parliamentary caucus.

Relations between the US and SA have been strained for some time, with President Donald Trump inviting Ramaphosa to the White House earlier this year and raising false claims of a white genocide in SA.

As president, Ramaphosa has the sole prerogative to hire and fire members of the national executive. Traditionally he has done this in consultation with the ANC’s partners in the government of national unity (GNU).

Meanwhile, last week Trump used unsubstantiated claims to say the US would not attend the group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in SA later this month.

Under Trump’s administration, Washington has imposed restrictions on a range of African import tariffs, undermining and unsettling industries in SA from wine and citrus to metals and manufactured goods.

SA’s preferential trade agreement with the US also lapsed in September.

SA has shrugged off Trump’s G20 boycott over Afrikaner false claims. The department of international relations and co-operation said in a statement that Trump’s continued false claims were “regrettable”.

“The SA government wishes to state, for the record, that the characterisation of Afrikaners as an exclusively white group is ahistorical. Furthermore, the claim that this community faces persecution is not substantiated by fact,” the department said.