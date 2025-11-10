Tractor sales rise as confidence builds in agriculture sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s tractor and combine harvester sales extended their winning streak into October, as improved agricultural conditions, strong harvests and a favourable seasonal outlook continue to lift confidence across the sector.

According to the SA Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama), tractor sales rose 12% year on year to 857 units in October. Year-to-date, 6,630 tractors have been sold — up 20.6% from the same period in 2024. Combine harvester sales, meanwhile, fell 39% year on year to 17 units in October, though year-to-date volumes remain 8.2% higher at 197 units sold.

“Prospects for agricultural machinery sales continue to be favourable,” said Saama chair Willie Human. “We have come through a period of strong competition in the market, where stock levels of some categories of machinery were high. The market is now returning to some sort of ‘normality’, although that is quite difficult to define in the agricultural machinery industry.”

According to Human, winter crop predictions look good, and forecasts for the upcoming summer cropping season are encouraging. He also noted that a weak La Niña looked set to prevail for the rest of the year, which was an encouraging sign for summer crops.

While October’s lower combine harvester sales suggest a softening after earlier gains, economists say it’s not a red flag.

“Combine harvester sales have cooled in the last five months, having started on a solid momentum,” said Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo.

“The soft sales in combine harvester sales are not a significant concern, given the higher volume of sales in the past few months. Importantly, the cumulative sales of combine harvesters for the first nine months of 2025 are up 4% from the corresponding period in 2024, with 197 units sold.”

Sihlobo attributes this year’s overall strength in machinery sales to the robust 2024/25 agricultural season.

“The increase in agricultural machinery sales primarily reflects the financial gains from the better 2024-25 agricultural season, particularly in field crops, horticulture, and wine grape harvests, which were mainly supported by favourable weather conditions,” he said, adding that the strong tractor sales signalled farmers’ optimism about the new season.

“In essence, it is increasingly evident that SA’s agricultural machinery sales are likely to remain strong this year.”

Farmers plan to plant 4.1-million hectares of summer grains and oilseeds in 2025/26 — up 1% from the previous season. A weak La Niña system is expected to bring supportive rainfall patterns through the summer months.

Saama forecasts both tractor and combine harvester sales in 2025 will finish the year about 10% higher than in 2024, supported by improved sentiment, better margins and an improving macroeconomic backdrop.