Factory output swings to positive territory in third quarter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Workers are shown operating industrial machinery used for the manufacturing of plastic parts. Picture: 123RF/ALBERTKARIMOV

SA factories outperformed consensus expectations in September, said Stats SA, with local manufacturing output expanding by 0.3% year on year after a 1.5% slump in August and 1.3% dip in July.

The data points to green shoots in the manufacturing industry, which add to a growing sense of cautious optimism about the local economy — a trend that will take centre stage at the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

On the back of September’s growth, manufacturing output in the third quarter was up 0.1% from the previous three months, with four of the 10 manufacturing divisions posting positive growth rates.

Interest rate cuts and the absence of load-shedding have helped local businesses shake off policy uncertainty, providing some reprieve from US-led trade wars and persistent disruptions to logistics.

Food and beverages were the biggest contributors to September’s headline increase, followed by furniture, while wood, paper, publishing and printing were the biggest drag.

On a month-on-month basis, however, September recorded a 0.5% contraction in factory output. Recent surveys highlighting a drop in expectations about future business conditions also do not bode well for the sector’s outlook.

The BER’s latest manufacturing survey, for example, showed that confidence among manufacturers worsened in the third quarter, while Absa’s purchasing managers’ index — a snapshot of business conditions in the manufacturing sector — entered contractionary territory in October.

According to the BER, the index measuring sentiment “edged significantly below the long-term average” in the third quarter.

Factories, which account for about 13% of the country’s GDP, are a key driver of jobs, exports and investment, making manufacturing production a useful gauge of the local economy’s health.

Business Day reported that Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft bemoaned SA’s manufacturing crisis in his letter to shareholders published in the company’s latest annual report, calling SA “one of the least manufacturing-friendly economies” and blaming energy insecurity, municipal cost spikes and policy uncertainty for accelerating deindustrialisation.

The Reserve Bank, however, is optimistic the economy is on a path to recovery as subdued inflation and lower interest rates sustain consumer spending. Commenting on tomorrow’s MTBPS, the Reserve Bank was hopeful that the Treasury’s growth forecasts would reflect an upward trajectory over the next three years.