Government targets infrastructure revival with R15bn bond

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The national treasury will issue an infrastructure bond of at least R15bn as the government steps up efforts to revive public investment and attract private capital into long-stalled projects.

The bond will be issued under the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) special window, targeting “shovel-ready” projects in critical sectors. Treasury said the programme is structured to attract private finance for large-scale infrastructurerestore fiscal discipline and catalyse growth.

The issuance is expected in the current fiscal year, and proceeds will be ring-fenced for approved BFI-pipeline projects that demonstrate readiness, value for money and measurable socioeconomic impact.

The government is under growing pressure to boost infrastructure spending as the economy battles high unemployment, weak business confidence and deteriorating public services after more decades of state dysfunction.

“The bond forms part of our efforts to introduce dedicated financing instruments that can mobilise cheaper financing to support our infrastructure agenda,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

“Three weeks ago new guidelines on unsolicited bids and fiscal commitments and contingent liabilities were issued, and these took effect immediately,” he said.

“The unsolicited bid guideline provides a clear, structured pathway for the private sector to submit project ideas to government. It also provides a framework for reporting and managing of fiscal commitments and contingent liabilities arising from PPP [public-private partnership] projects.”

The bond proceeds will be used to fund state infrastructure projects in water, energy and freight logistics.

R15bn is a minimum first-round target for the bond, which may be tapped, depending on market appetite, the treasury said.

“Initial issuance will be no less than R15bn, subject to market conditions and project readiness ... Future rounds may expand the programme in line with fiscal sustainability principles,” the treasury said.

The programme falls under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s infrastructure-led recovery plan that has been hamstrung by slow execution as a result of governance bottlenecks and a lack of capacity at state entities.

To mitigate market risk and enhance investor appetite, the treasury will also establish a credit-guarantee vehicle with the World Bank.

Treasury said the mechanism is designed to “de-risk priority projects and support private-sector participation through partial credit guarantees aligned with international best practice”.

The partnership, which has been under negotiation through 2025, aims to provide risk-sharing instruments for green energy, logistics and municipal infrastructure — areas where the state’s fiscal strain has deterred long-term capital.

“The credit-guarantee facility will be implemented in collaboration with the World Bank Group to mobilise institutional investment into high-priority infrastructure,” Treasury said.

It emphasised that guarantees will be “targeted, conditional, and transparent to avoid contingent-liability risks”.

The government will contribute R2bn to capitalise the programme, Godongwana added.

The move comes as domestic pension funds continue to call for credible infrastructure vehicles that balance developmental outcomes and commercial returns. The government is also contending with rising debt-service costs that limit traditional fiscal-funded capital projects.

Public-sector infrastructure spend has declined sharply over the past decade, contributing to logistics and water-system collapses and energy shortages, which have throttled growth.

Treasury said it will prioritise proposals that demonstrate strong governance, aligned procurement processes and verified financial and technical feasibility.