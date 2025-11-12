WATCH: Africa to lead global growth by 2030, say CEOs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita (left) and Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala discuss Africa’s growth outlook in the latest episode of MTN’s vodcast series ‘The Y’ello Chair’.

The chief executives of two of Africa’s biggest companies — the MTN Group’s Ralph Mupita and Standard Bank Group’s Sim Tshabalala — say the continent’s prospects are bright, driven by steady economic expansion, a fast-growing young population and surging investment in technology.

The pair share their views with Thebe Ikalafeng, founder of Brand Africa, in the latest episode of The Y’ello Chair, MTN’s vodcast highlighting insights from leaders and changemakers on the forces driving Africa’s digital future — watch it below.

Reflecting on his recent engagements in Washington, US, Tshabalala says that despite some tensions, the global economy is robust and Africa is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the next decade.

“The African continent is likely to grow at about 4.1% this year, and into the end of the decade at above 4%. Post 2030, it will be the fastest-growing region in the world.”

Even in a global economy characterised by geopolitical conflict, “SA is likely to grow at about 2% by 2028,” Tshabalala says. “It’s off a big base of $450bn.”

“There are opportunities arising from new alliances that are being formed. Our job, as bankers, is to identify those new trade and investment flows and exploit them for the benefit of the people of Africa.”

Mupita concurs with this view, highlighting that the growth outlook is structurally supported by Africa being the youngest continent demographically.

He points to four specific trends “to watch very carefully”.

The first trend, geopolitical dimensions, is undoubtedly important.

“As Vladimir Lenin once said, ‘There are decades when nothing happens; and then there are weeks when decades happen.’ We are currently living through such a time where there is a lot of change and flux.”

The second trend is linked to demographics.

“We are the youngest continent [in terms of population age] in the world,” says Mupita.

Looking at growth beyond 2030, “That demographic point is one that we need to be seized by in terms of the opportunity, as approximately 40% of the working population globally will be from Africa by 2050.”

The third is “climate change and what we need to do to keep this Earth habitable”.

The fourth is technology.

“We’re seeing the most rapid changes in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and significant amounts of capital are being allocated to building AI infrastructure and systems,” Mupita says.

Even then, Cisco’s third annual AI readiness index shows many organisations are still scrambling to figure out the new technology or at least be prepared for it.

According to the report, a small but consistent group of companies, the “pacesetters”, have outperformed their peers across every measure of AI value over three years.

These pacesetters make up about 18% of organisations in SA and 13% worldwide, reflecting the small but influential share of companies driving innovation and growth across markets.

Their performance underscores the widening gap between firms that are adapting to structural and technological change, and those still struggling to transform.

Reflecting on milestones

The data comes as MTN marks a significant milestone, becoming the first mobile operator in Africa to surpass 300-million customers in October.

The achievement highlights both the scale of Africa’s digital economy and the resilience of one of its flagship companies amid intensifying competition and shifting market conditions.

“It’s a point of reflection for us. MTN is a child of SA’s democracy, [established] in 1994. Over the last three decades we moved from the original business plan, which was really to serve SA, and then we went to Rwanda, Uganda, Eswatini and the rest is history,” says Mupita.

The group — currently valued at R309bn — has a commanding lead where customers are concerned, even after hiving off five businesses in recent years.

Tshabalala’s group too has become a behemoth through its 163-year history.

Valued at R431bn, Standard Bank is Africa’s largest banking group with assets worth R3.4-trillion.

Given the scale and reach of Africa’s largest mobile operator and its biggest lender, it’s little surprise that Mupita and Tshabalala are upbeat about the continent’s growth prospects.

Seizing opportunities

Even then, the leaders highlight some of the realities about operating in Africa.

For instance, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is seen as a transformative opportunity to unify the continent and negotiate with the world on its own terms. However, bottlenecks exist.

“Actually, the bottlenecks are the opportunity. The fracturing of global alliances provides an opportunity for Africans. We need to respond to the world on a united basis rather than as 54 [individual] countries,” says Tshabalala.

AfCFTA, the largest free trade area on the continent, is meant to reduce barriers, he says.

Another major opportunity, Tshabalala says, lies in the AU’s Agenda 2063 — a framework designed to position Africa to compete globally on its own terms.

Citing the Tokyo International Conference on African Development as an example, he noted that Japan’s engagement with the continent was driven by strategic interest rather than altruism. “The Japanese are not doing it out of the liberality of their hearts,” he says. “They’re after the minerals we are rich in.”

There’s an opportunity for African countries to push for trade deals that work more in their favour.

“Africans are now negotiating those types of arrangements on their own terms rather than simply giving things away,” says the bank chief.

Facilitating trade

As with anything, Tshabalala says there are impediments to trade. “We need to be more connected,” he says, once again highlighting the fractured nature of African countries.

“We’ve got infrastructure that makes it difficult to move goods from Cape Town to Luanda, for example. How do you make it easier for the trucks to move on the road and through the ports? How do you get data to move between various countries?”

On the side of growing in a digital economy, Mupita argues that many telecommunication regulations on the continent are still “stuck in the voice era”. He calls for modernisation to attract the sort of investment required to build Africa’s digital infrastructure.

“Regulations are not conducive to the capital intensive data era,” Mupita says.

Based on reports from the McKinsey Global Institute, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, African Development Bank, and others, the infrastructure financing gap for Africa is estimated to be between $800bn and $1.6-trillion from 2021 to 2030.

“Some of the regulations we have on the continent are stuck in a different era and do not reflect the socioeconomic needs of modern times. From a telecommunications point of view, the voice era extended from 1994 probably to the early 2000s. The data revolution offering 3G services began at about the time the first iPhone was launched in SA.

“In some markets, there is an expectation of an unlimited number of market participants. All of these [players] must build their own infrastructure and services.

“The world has moved on. The US has three players for 300-million people. China has three operators for 1.5-billion. India has 3.5 for 1.5-billion, and in these markets, the telecommunications industry is providing very good coverage, and data services are affordable and accessible for most citizens.”

Mupita says those nations went about modernising their regulatory frameworks and aligned these to the ambitions of the nation-state.

“We have to make it conducive for foreign investors to put their dollar capital into Africa.”

Otherwise, “the money will flow to destinations like Latin America for those investors that have emerging markets mandates”, he says.

This article was sponsored by MTN.