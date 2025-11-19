Retail rebounds before Black Friday, but shoppers stay cautious

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The retail sector heads into Black Friday with its strongest quarterly performance in a year.

This comes after retail trade sales jumped 3.6% in the third quarter, according to Stats SA’s latest data.

General dealers, clothing retailers and “other” retailers drove the rebound, showing that activity in the sector is rising before the festive season. The sector may finally be gaining traction after a long period of subdued spending.

The improvement comes after months of mixed performance, with September showing flat month-on-month growth in seasonally adjusted terms.

While the sector has regained momentum over the quarter, household budgets remain under pressure, which has kept sales uneven.

Still, Stats SA said the year-on-year picture has strengthened, with September’s 3.1% rise in real retail trade sales supported by general dealers, clothing retailers and furniture and appliance outlets.

But despite the recovery, consumer behaviour is expected to stay cautious. Absa has said shoppers are still under heavy financial pressure from high food prices, rising transport costs and elevated utilities.

These structural pressures continue to weigh on disposable income, even with inflation easing and interest rates stabilising. As a result, Black Friday this year is likely to be driven by value focused spending, not splurging.

Analysts at the bank said even though shoppers are preparing for the month-end buying window, the mood remained measured.

“With Black Friday once again over the payday period, shoppers are expected to focus on value rather than volume, with consumer behaviour remaining cautious over the period,” Absa said.

“Absa anticipates consumer behaviour during Black Friday will remain cautious, with a strong focus on value.”

Absa anticipates a 10% increase in Black Friday spending, potentially pushing transactions past R4.5bn, boosted by the growing use of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services and the continued shift to online shopping.

BNPL platforms are expected to lift e-commerce performance after online sales softened last year, giving younger and noncredit customers access to short-term credit options for online and in-store purchases.

The bank said it also expected to complete 9.75-million transactions for merchants on Black Friday alone. Historically, food and grocery retailers have led transaction growth during the period, and Absa expects this trend to hold as consumers prioritise essentials and smaller, needs-based purchases.

“We anticipate completing 9.75-million transactions for our merchants on Black Friday. Category leaders for growth have been the food and grocery businesses historically, and we anticipate this to be the same for 2025,” said Andrew Wilmot, Absa business banking executive for payments acceptance.

Online shopping continues to grow in popularity, supported by convenience, wider product ranges and larger-ticket items being increasingly purchased online.

The average online transaction value rose from R511 to R622 year on year during late November 2024, compared with an average in-store transaction of about R375, according to the bank.