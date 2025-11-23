ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Robust harvest expected to ease food inflation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo, the final summer crop production for 2024/25 is expected to be confirmed at 20.08-million tonnes, up 30% year on year. Picture: File

Economic data releases this week will offer insight into private sector credit trends, trade dynamics, producer inflation and the state of food security — all under the watchful eye of policymakers preparing for 2026.

Credit growth is expected to show further signs of recovery. Nedbank economists forecast that private sector credit extension rose to 6.6% year on year in October, up from 6% in September. Growth in loans and advances is likely to have accelerated to 7%.

Corporate credit is expected to remain the primary driver of overall lending growth, with forecasts pointing to an annual increase of over 10%, aided by base effects. In contrast, household credit is likely to remain subdued at about 3% year on year, Nedbank said, reflecting continued softness in mortgage demand. Modest resilience is anticipated in vehicle finance and credit card lending.

“The private sector is still grappling with a difficult trading environment due to significant global uncertainties,” Nedbank said. “Export-orientated industries now face higher US tariffs than many of the country’s competitors and the loss of duty-free access through [the African Growth & Opportunity Act], which expired at the end of September.”

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank will publish its November 2025 financial stability review, assessing systemic risks and financial sector resilience. The presentation will be delivered at the financial stability forum in Pretoria.

In the producer price index (PPI) print due on Thursday, Nedbank expects inflation to have risen from 2.3% in September to 2.9% in October, also largely due to base effects.

Fuel and food prices remain the main drivers, with fuel turning inflationary after more than a year of deflation. Meat prices continue to be influenced by the prolonged foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, though the rate of increase has eased since mid-year.

“We believe the price increases in most other food categories remained muted, contained by healthy domestic crops, improving logistics and a stable power supply,” Nedbank said.

The crop estimates committee will publish two important updates on Thursday. According to Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo, the final summer crop production for 2024/25 is expected to be confirmed at 20.08-million tonnes, up 30% year on year, driven by favourable weather and base effects after last season’s drought.

“This ample crop will likely continue to put downward pressure on prices, which bodes well for a moderating path of consumer food price inflation,” he said. “The harvest has been completed, and farmers are now focused on the 2025/26 summer crop planting activity.”

The fourth winter crop estimate is also due, with output expected to lift modestly to 2.8-million tonnes, as wheat, canola and barley harvests come in stronger than expected.

“The wheat, canola and barley plantings are currently at harvest stages, and the yields are in good shape,” Sihlobo said. “We were worried that the yields would be bad because of unfavourable weather conditions, but the yields seem to be in good shape.”

This bodes well for moderating food price inflation.

Despite global headwinds, South Africa’s trade surplus on Friday is expected to widen again, from R21.8bn in September to R23.7bn in October, according to Nedbank. Strong commodity prices continue to support export values, even if volumes remain under pressure.