Infrastructure upgrade demands integrated approach, say Eskom and Transnet leaders

Revitalising South Africa’s critical infrastructure will take more than mobilising capital; it requires an “integrated approach” that aligns financing, regulatory reform and cross-sector collaboration, according to top executives from the country’s key state-owned entities (SOEs).

Speaking at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) roundtable discussion on Friday, Eskom CFO Calib Cassim highlighted the utility’s strategic shift, noting that while government support has provided critical balance sheet stability, operational challenges remain significant.

Eskom faces major investment needs, including funding for asset maintenance and the energy transition, which the utility estimates could run into hundreds of billions of rand.

“We can’t transition without securing the stability of supply. And that’s why it was important in terms of the baseload,” Cassim said, emphasising that maintaining a reliable power supply is central to the utility’s strategy.

“But it’s not only about funding. It’s about how to help us execute much faster as state-owned entities for SA, so we can contribute to improving growth…. We can only do it with an integrated approach,” he said.

The discussion, hosted by AFC, brought together senior leaders from government, finance and industry to discuss sustainable growth across Africa.

AFC, headquartered in Lagos, is Africa’s multilateral investment institution, having invested more than $12bn in energy, water and digital infrastructure projects across more than 35 countries. The organisation works to channel institutional capital into projects across the continent and engages with global financial systems from an African perspective.

SA’s infrastructure challenges are pronounced and multifaceted. The government has committed substantial resources towards revitalising the energy, water and transport sectors, targeting investments designed to stimulate growth and job creation. Yet persistent execution risks, institutional capacity shortfalls and regulatory uncertainties continue to hinder progress. Energy initiatives are focusing on renewable integration and grid stability, while transport projects aim to upgrade railways, ports and airports.

Cassim described an integrated approach as extending beyond funding to tackle procurement delays, regulatory bottlenecks and operational complexities, ensuring projects move efficiently from concept to completion.

Alongside Cassim, Andrew Shaw, chief strategy and planning officer at Transnet, highlighted the critical role of transport and logistics infrastructure in supporting economic growth.

“Repositioning the ports is central to restoring SA’s competitiveness,” Shaw said, noting that operational efficiency, private-sector collaboration and long-term planning are key to reversing years of underinvestment.

He pointed to upgrades at the Port of Durban aimed at reducing vessel turnaround times, reversing competitive losses and establishing the port as a strategic hub in the Indian Ocean. “Along with expanded rail freight capacity, these improvements are expected to drive growth in mining and agriculture sectors that rely on efficient logistics.”

Panellists said that the future of South Africa’s infrastructure hinged on the alignment of government strategy, institutional capacity and private sector engagement. Only through this co-ordinated effort can infrastructure effectively drive economic growth, enhance regional integration, and transform strategic projects into tangible outcomes.