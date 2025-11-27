PPI hits 14-month high as factory-gate cost pressures build

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's producer inflation rose to 2.9% year on year in October.

South Africa’s producer inflation (PPI) rose to 2.9% year on year in October, its highest in more than a year, though the monthly index dipped 0.1%, Stats SA said on Thursday.

The 2.9% rate is the highest recorded since August 2024. The increase in the annual rate marks the seventh consecutive month of producer inflation acceleration, signalling ongoing cost pressures at the factory gate — particularly from meat, fish and petroleum products.

PPI, which measures changes in prices producers receive for goods at the factory gate, is a leading indicator of consumer inflation. Persistent increases in PPI may eventually filter through to consumer prices, influencing interest rate decisions.

Despite the upward annual trend, PPI fell 0.1% month on month, primarily due to lower monthly prices in coke and petroleum products and smaller drops in electrical machinery, beverages and certain food subcategories.

The strongest contributor to annual PPI was the category food products, beverages and tobacco, which rose 3.1% year on year and contributed 0.9 percentage points to the headline rate.

While an increase, Nedbank economists noted the rate of increase moderated from 3.8% in September.

“The deceleration emanated from food products, which eased from 2.9% to 2.1%,” they noted.

In the food products category, meat and meat products jumped 17.4% year on year (up from 17.2%), while dairy products rose 1.2%. Fish increased 5.4% year on year, while fruit and vegetables rose 1.5% after recording no growth in September.

The higher meat prices are still attributed to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in major feedlots. However, Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo noted, “This has now eased, and meat price inflation is slowing.

“The moderation of meat price inflation has contributed to the general easing of food price inflation last month,” he said in a note.

Meanwhile, sugar prices contracted by 11.8% year on year from minus 8.9% year on year previously.

“The FAO [food] price index was down 27.4% year on year in October, driven by expectations of ample global sugar supplies,” said Investec’s Lara Hodes.

Meanwhile, Nedbank noted the significant decline in grain mill products from minus 2.9% to minus 7.1%. “This PPI reading tells us that at a consumer level, the grain products price inflation will continue to slow, which is beneficial to households,” Sihlobo added.

The PPI reading is supported by a favourable 2024/25 summer grain and oilseed harvest.

The commercial maize crop has been set at 16.44-million tonnes, making it South Africa’s second-largest maize crop on record. (www.pexels.com)

According to the crop estimates committee’s final figures released on Thursday, total commercial summer crop output reached 20.21-million tonnes, 0.7% higher than the previous forecast and 30% above last season’s drought-affected harvest.

The commercial maize crop, the country’s most critical staple and livestock feed input, has been set at 16.44-million tonnes, a 0.68% increase from the previous forecast and 28% larger than last season’s output. This makes it South Africa’s second-largest maize crop on record.

Of this, white maize accounts for 8.38-million tonnes and yellow maize for 8.06-million tonnes, reflecting strong yields. The Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West together contributed 82% of the national total, underscoring their central role in the country’s grain basket.

Among other summer field crops, soybeans reached a record 2.77-million tonnes, up 0.7% from the previous forecast and nearly 50% above last season, reflecting growing investment in oilseed production.

Sunflower seed output remained stable at 708,300 tonnes, while groundnuts rose modestly to 62,474 tonnes and sorghum improved 1.3% to 146,605 tonnes.