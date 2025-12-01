Factory output falls to lowest level in five years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s manufacturing sector took a sharp turn for the worse in November, with the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) plunging by 7.2 points to 42 — its lowest reading since April 2020.

The drop, driven by declines across nearly all key components, highlights the fragility of the sector after months of weak demand and volatile output.

According to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), the deterioration was broad-based, with four of the five sub-indices deteriorating. The only element to show a mild improvement was employment, which rose slightly but remained below the neutral 50-point mark. A reading above 50 points signals expansion in activity, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The Absa PMI is one of the most closely watched leading indicators of economic activity. It provides an early snapshot of business conditions in the manufacturing sector, often before official production and GDP data are released.

Business activity fell steeply to 36.7 in November, down from 49.4 in October, marking the weakest reading in seven months. The BER said the pullback followed a short-lived period of stability in the third quarter, when the PMI briefly edged above 50. “While the index has been volatile, the persistent weakness is also reflected in the lack of traction seen in official manufacturing data,” the BER said on Monday.

The new sales orders index also tumbled, dropping to 35.6 from 48.9, as demand in both domestic and export markets faltered. Respondents said export sales remained subdued, but most of the renewed decline probably stemmed from the local economy, where activity slowed sharply after a brief recovery.

Despite the downturn in activity, the employment index rose for the second straight month to 46.2, suggesting some stabilisation, though job creation remains far off.

“While still below the neutral 50-point mark, the index is above the average recorded in the first 10 months of 2025,” the BER said.

The inventories index slipped to 46, its lowest level since May, as manufacturers continued to run down stocks of raw materials and intermediate goods used in the production process.

The supplier deliveries index fell sharply to 45.5. While the drop could suggest faster delivery times, the BER noted that this probably reflects weaker demand rather than genuine improvements in logistics. The report said there were some signs of better functioning at local ports, although operations in Cape Town were hampered by strong winds during the month.

There was at least one bright spot: input cost pressures eased significantly. The purchasing price index dropped by 7.4 points to 54.5, thanks to a stronger rand and lower international oil prices.

“A stronger rand exchange rate and lower oil price during the month likely drove this decline, with a sticky diesel price (closely linked to petroleum product prices) likely preventing a bigger drop. If sustained, lower cost pressure on manufacturers should, over time, contribute to lower consumer inflation in the economy,” the BER said.

The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time ticked up to 50.8 from 46.1 in October, suggesting a cautiously improved outlook heading into 2026. However, confidence remains well below the long-term average.

“It is important to emphasise that the PMI is a direct result of the movements of the indices, which are based on, for example, changes in activity and demand, rather than a sentiment measure,” the BER stated.