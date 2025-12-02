Economy slows in third quarter but beats expectations with 0.5% growth

SA’s economy grew 0.5% in the third quarter, according to Stats SA data released on Tuesday, in line with the upper range of expectations though slightly slower than the 0.9% expansion recorded in the second quarter.
The quarterly growth was underpinned by stronger performances in the mining, trade, agriculture and household consumption sectors, partially offset by a decline in electricity output and continued uneven growth across industries.
The mining and quarrying industry grew 2.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to GDP growth. Platinum group metals, manganese ore and coal were the main contributors to this sector’s rebound.
The trade, catering and accommodation industry expanded 1.0%, also adding 0.1 percentage points to the headline figure. Growth was broad-based, driven by increased activity in wholesale, retail, motor trade, accommodation and food services.
The finance, real estate and business services sector rose 0.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point, while general government services also added 0.1 points following increased employment in government and extra-budgetary institutions.
The manufacturing sector, revised down in the second quarter, grew 0.3% in the third quarter, with four of 10 divisions reporting gains, led by food and beverages and furniture manufacturing. Transport, storage and communication posted a 0.5% increase.
By contrast, the electricity, gas and water industry contracted 2.5%, subtracting 0.1 of a percentage point from GDP. Stats SA attributed this to lower electricity production and consumption.
The agriculture sector grew 1.1%, supported by gains in field crops, horticulture and animal products, reflecting a modest recovery after volatility in earlier quarters
Household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) rose 0.7%, contributing a solid 0.5 of a percentage point to overall growth. The largest contributions came from spending on transport (1.6%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9%), housing and utilities (0.9%), and furnishings and household equipment (2.0%). Negative contributors include expenditures on the “other” category and clothing and footwear.
On the investment front, gross fixed capital formation rose 1.6%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point. Key drivers included a 6.6% jump in transport equipment, transfer costs (9.9%) and gains in other assets, non-residential buildings and machinery.
This is an improvement on the revised -1.6% in the second quarter and bodes well for unlocking the record R1.8-trillion in corporate cash reserves, as highlighted in the Reserve Bank’s September bulletin.
The build-up in business liquidity (up from R1.1-trillion in 2019) underscores the need to translate idle capital into productive investment, a challenge central to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s structural reform agenda in energy, water and logistics, and key to reversing a decade of underinvestment and capital flight.
Stats SA also reported a R25.7bn inventory build-up (seasonally adjusted and annualised), largely from the trade, manufacturing, and electricity sectors.
Final consumption expenditure by the government rose 0.3%, mainly due to increased compensation of employees.
Despite a 0.7% rise in exports, led by vegetable and mineral products, the contribution of net exports was negative (-0.4 of a percentage point) as imports rose by 2.2%, reflecting strong demand for machinery, mineral products, textiles and food oils.
