GDP grows 0.5% in Q3, marking fourth consecutive quarterly rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth and in line with the upper range of expectations, though slightly slower than the 0.9% expansion recorded in the second quarter.

According to Stats SA data released on Tuesday, real GDP reached R1.187-trillion in the third quarter.

Electricity was the largest drag on growth this quarter, with the industry contracting 2.5% due to lower production and consumption, subtracting 0.1 percentage points from GDP.

The chief director of National Accounts at Stats SA, Dr Bokang Vumbukani-Lepolesa, explained that while there might be no load-shedding, people could be improving energy efficiency or generating their own electricity — both of which could affect the electricity industry.

The primary sector recorded a 1.8% increase, driven by strong growth in mining and a recovery in agriculture. The secondary sector grew 0.1%, a slowdown from the second quarter, primarily weighed down by the contraction in electricity output.

In nominal terms, the finance sector — the largest category in the economy — posted the biggest gain, rising by R25bn. This was followed by mining, which rose by R21bn, while construction contracted by R5bn and agriculture R28bn, reflecting divergent performance across key sectors.

GDP (KAREN MOOLMAN)

The mining and quarrying industry grew 2.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to GDP growth. Platinum group metals, manganese ore and coal were the main contributors to this sector’s rebound.

The trade, catering and accommodation industry expanded 1.0%, also adding 0.1 percentage points to the headline figure. Growth was broad-based, driven by increased activity in wholesale, retail, motor trade, accommodation and food services.

The finance, real estate and business services sector rose 0.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point, while general government services also added 0.1 points following increased employment in government and extra-budgetary institutions.

The manufacturing sector, revised down in the second quarter, grew 0.3% in the third quarter, with four of 10 divisions reporting gains, led by food and beverages and furniture manufacturing. Transport, storage and communication posted a 0.5% increase.

By contrast, the electricity, gas and water industry contracted 2.5%, subtracting 0.1 of a percentage point from GDP. Stats SA attributed this to lower electricity production and consumption.

The agriculture sector grew 1.1%, supported by gains in field crops, horticulture and animal products, reflecting a modest recovery after volatility in earlier quarters

Household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) rose 0.7%, contributing a solid 0.5 of a percentage point to overall growth. The largest contributions came from spending on transport (1.6%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9%), housing and utilities (0.9%), and furnishings and household equipment (2.0%). Negative contributors include expenditures on the “other” category and clothing and footwear.

On the investment front, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) rose 1.6%, contributing 0.2 percentage points. This is an improvement after three quarters of decline and from the revised -1.6% in the second quarter.

Key drivers included a 6.6% jump in transport equipment, transfer costs (9.9%) and gains in other assets, non-residential buildings, and machinery.

According to acting statistician-general Joe de Beer, GFCF also includes government purchases of buses and trucks, imports of aircraft components, and robust new-vehicle sales in the private sector.

“There’s only one [subcategory] that came down, and that’s residential,” Vumbukani-Lepolesa noted.

Whether that increase could be viewed as sustained, she said it was too early to tell: “We’ll just have to wait until maybe the next figures; if it’s sustained, maybe over a couple of quarters.”

The latest GFCF figure bodes well for unlocking the record R1.8-trillion in corporate cash reserves, as highlighted in the Reserve Bank’s September bulletin.

The build-up in business liquidity (up from R1.1-trillion in 2019) underscores the need to translate idle capital into productive investment, a challenge central to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s structural reform agenda in energy, water and logistics, and key to reversing a decade of underinvestment and capital flight.

Final consumption expenditure by government rose by 0.3%, mainly due to increased compensation of employees.

Despite a 0.7% rise in exports, led by vegetable and mineral products, the contribution of net exports was negative (-0.4 of a percentage point) as imports rose by 2.2%, reflecting strong demand for machinery, mineral products, textiles, and food oils.

Update: December 2 2025

The article has been updated with further information.