PODCAST | Startup20 leader urges overhaul of broadband model for real digital inclusion

SAA boss Vuyani Jarana, who has just resigned. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/ELIZABETH SEJAKE

The Startup20’s work, findings and recommendations are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications and chair of South Africa’s Startup20 under the G20 presidency.

Startup20 is an official G20 engagement group that serves as a global forum for startups and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to engage with G20 leaders.

According to Jarana, it aims to elevate the role of entrepreneurship in global policy and drive innovation.

The structure operates through task forces focused on specific areas such as innovation, policy support and global collaboration.

It presents recommendations to the G20 leaders for potential adoption.

Jarana outlines the work done by the unit and the value that his own experience in entrepreneurship has had in his leadership of Startup20.

The former Vodacom executive says greater support should be given to local startups regarding funding, mentorship and gaining access to markets.

Jarana says making access to broadband connectivity more affordable is key.

He argues that South Africa cannot achieve genuine digital inclusion without changing the broadband business model, particularly in township and rural markets where traditional operators continue to struggle with last-mile viability

His company, Ilitha, offers flexible, pay-as-you-go broadband internet plans for as low as R3 a day or R90 a month using fibre to the home and on-the-go Wi-Fi from hot spots rolled out in the area.

Through the discussion, Jarana highlights the mission of the Startup20, work done under the group, recommendations, realities of starting a business in South Africa, and the value of connectivity in bridging the country’s digital inclusion gap.

Startup20 was established under India’s G20 presidency and has continued under South Africa’s presidency, which began in 2023.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

