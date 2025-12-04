Current account deficit narrows as US tariff effects prove limited

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US tariffs that took effect in August made their first appearance in South Africa’s quarterly balance of payments, but their overall effect was muted as total exports to the US rose in the third quarter.

The Reserve Bank noted in a response to Business Day on Thursday that while a sizeable portion of mining products is exempt from tariffs, the effect was visible in certain sectors such as vehicles and transport equipment.

“The value of platinum group metals (PGMs) exported to the US increased sharply in the third quarter of 2025, largely benefiting from higher international commodity prices. As a result, the total value of goods exported to the US increased in the third quarter of 2025,” the Bank said.

However, “excluding precious metals (which are largely composed of PGMs), the total value of goods exported to the US declined, weighed down by the exports of vehicles and transport equipment, reflecting the impact of the US tariff”.

According to data released on Thursday, South Africa’s current account deficit shrank in the third quarter, mainly because the country paid out less in profits and interest to foreign investors.

The current account is the broadest measure of the country’s trade and financial dealings with the rest of the world. It captures what South Africa earns from exports and investment income and what it spends on imports, services and payments to foreign investors. A deficit means more money flowed out than came in during the period.

The deficit narrowed to R57bn, or 0.7% of GDP, from a revised R72.2bn (1.0% of GDP) in the second quarter.

The country’s trade surplus narrowed for the second consecutive quarter to R178.3bn, from R187.2bn previously. This meant South Africa paid more for goods coming in while earning relatively less for those it sold abroad. However, both exports and imports of goods and services increased, rising by R30.8bn and R50.7bn, respectively.

Merchandise imports rose to R1.89-trillion, while exports (including gold) climbed to R2.07-trillion. The increase in imports was due to higher imports of mining and manufacturing goods, the Reserve Bank said. “The larger contribution was mostly from the increase in the imports of mineral products (i.e. the refined petroleum products and crude oil).”

The key driver behind the narrower current account deficit was an improvement in the primary income account, where the deficit shrank from R173bn to R137bn. “This was due to a combination of lower dividend payments and higher dividend receipts, the main driver being the lower dividend payments,” the Reserve Bank said.

South Africa earned more from its investments and work abroad, with income rising from R207bn to R219bn, while payments to foreign investors fell from R380bn to R356bn.

According to the data, the country spent more on services from other countries than it earned by selling services abroad, and the deficit on current transfers (which includes remittances and government payments abroad) stayed roughly unchanged at R29bn.

The Bank noted that terms of trade (excluding gold) improved at a faster pace in the third quarter, with export prices continuing to rise more rapidly than import prices. “The commodity prices that contributed the most includes platinum, rhodium, palladium, iron ore, manganese ore, copper and chromium ore,” the Bank said. Export prices increased by 0.6%, while import prices edged up by just 0.1%.

This helped offset a drop in net gold exports, which declined from R178bn in the second quarter to R149bn, contributing to the softening of the overall trade surplus.

