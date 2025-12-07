PODCAST | Africa Trade Engine’s $50bn plan to boost intra-Africa trade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

African industrialist and TRT Investment chair Adam Molai launched the Jua Fund in November 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED/JUA FUND

Efforts to grow and overcome the challenges associated with intra-Africa trade are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Adam Molai, chair of Africa Trade Engine (ATE), a joint venture between TRT Manufacturing and TradeDepot.

Molai says the venture “builds distributed manufacturing, packaging and logistics networks across Africa”.

He outlines the rationale for combining his manufacturing concern with a logistics business.

In essence, the group wants to develop a manufacturing and logistics ecosystem that links regional production hubs from South Africa to Benin, tied to distribution points in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

Aiming to capitalise on the growing trend of intra-continental trade, the plan is to grow the amount of manufacturing done on the continent and tie it with the ability to move goods across countries seamlessly.

Molai says ATE is chasing a market opportunity of an estimated $50bn annual import gap for African countries.

Through the discussion, the industrialist highlights the decision to create ATE, the market opportunity for manufacturing locally, what it takes to move goods between African countries, and funding requirements.

Molai also details what it takes to fund such a business and plans for scaling the venture.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

