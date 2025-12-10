Botswana has banned vegetable imports again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Botswana has again restricted imports of several vegetables from its neighbours, including South Africa, to promote local produce.

A government notice issued by Botswana’s ministry of lands and agriculture on December 8 lists about 16 vegetables that are banned from import, including tomatoes, potatoes, white and red cabbage, onions, watermelon, beetroot, carrots, lettuce, ginger, red and yellow peppers, garlic and butternut.

The ban is in place “until further notice”.

South Africa exports about $218m of vegetables annually to global markets. Botswana accounts for roughly $17m, or 8%, of that total. The precise number of local farmers affected by the latest restrictions is unclear.

According to Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo, the restriction marks a policy reversal by Botswana President Duma Boko’s administration, which had previously lifted similar bans imposed by the former government “as inflationary pressures continued to bite households”.

However, the lack of consultation and the abruptness of the move have raised concerns.

“We continuously see countries restricting imports of agricultural products on short notice, with limited communication to other countries,” Sihlobo said, calling Namibia and Botswana the major culprits. “They blocked South Africa’s vegetable imports in 2021 and at various points in subsequent years.”

“This [Southern African Customs Union or Sacu] bloc promotes free trade and economic integration. Nevertheless, the Sacu agreement contains a loophole that allows such restrictions…. Of course, this action has had a financial impact on South African farmers, who have for many years produced for the domestic market and the region at large,” Sihlobo said.

He said South Africa’s response will need to be “sensitive but firm”. Business Day contacted the department of trade, industry and competition and will add comment once received.

Sihlobo added that the import bans should not be perpetual “but have time limits once Botswana’s producers have restarted their industries and can compete in open markets with South Africa”.

He said even Botswana’s desire to expand its local production “has a positive spillover effect on South African agribusiness, which can supply farm implements and inputs to them. Botswana should remain open and not hostile in this respect.”