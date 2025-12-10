Retail momentum builds as SA consumers return to discretionary spending in October

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s retail sector is rebounding as households regain spending power, driving strong growth in discretionary categories and lifting overall sales. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The retail sector gained momentum in October as stronger spending on clothing, home goods and hardware lifted overall sales, according to Statistics SA’s latest retail sales data.

The pickup in discretionary categories shows households are finally regaining some spending power after a long period of pressure, a positive sign for retailers and the broader economy.

Statistics SA said retail trade sales rose 2.9% year on year in real terms, driven largely by categories linked to discretionary spending rather than essentials.

The textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods category was the biggest contributor, rising 5.8% and adding a percentage point to the headline figure. Strong growth also came from “other” retailers, which increased 7.2%, and from household furniture, appliances and equipment, which jumped 13%. Hardware, paint and glass sales were up 5.8%, supported by improving sentiment among hardware retailers in the third quarter.

Only one segment moved in the opposite direction. Food, beverage and tobacco retailers in specialised stores fell 1.9%, continuing a trend of weaker performance in food-focused categories.

Month on month, seasonally adjusted retail sales rose 0.9% in October, breaking a two-month slide after declines of 0.1% in September and 1.6% in August.

Investec economist Annie Hodes said the October performance is in line with expectations and reflects the shift in consumer conditions.

She highlighted the strongest lift again came from clothing, while the catch-all “other retailers” category and household-related segments together added another percentage point to the total. She said households have benefitted from softer inflation, 150 basis points of interest rate cuts since the start of the Reserve Bank’s easing cycle, and a slight improvement in the unemployment rate.

Consumer sentiment has also improved. According to the Bureau for Economic Research’s latest consumer confidence survey, households were more positive about the economic outlook, their future finances, and the timing for purchasing durable goods.

Retail momentum has carried through the broader quarter. Sales for the three months to October were up 2.7% compared with the same period last year and up 0.1% compared with the previous three months after seasonal adjustment. Year to date, retail sales are up 3.8%, supporting expectations of stronger household consumption.

Investec expects household consumption expenditure, responsible for about two-thirds of GDP, to grow 3.1% this year, with the stronger start to the fourth quarter setting up a solid festive season performance.

