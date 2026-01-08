Factory outlook falls to five-year low in December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s manufacturing sector ended 2025 at its weakest level in five years, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) declining by 1.5 points to 40.5 in December.

A PMI reading below 50 indicates that manufacturing activity is contracting, meaning overall business conditions in the sector are deteriorating rather than expanding.

The latest reading — the lowest reading since April 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic — was dragged down by sharp declines in inventories and employment.

According to the report by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), the steep fall in the inventories index and a significant decline in employment were the main contributors to the weaker headline figure.

Absa PMI (Karen Moolman)

The new sales orders index was little changed at 35.4, reflecting sluggish demand, while business activity jumped by 9.4 points to 46.1.

“There were some improvements in export orders; however, these were insufficient to make a significant contribution to a turnaround in demand,” the report said.

The business activity index has been in contractionary territory for 11 of 2025, underscoring the persistence of weak underlying conditions.

The employment index plunged by 6.3 points to 39.9, remaining in contractionary territory since early 2024, as manufacturers cut staff amid persistent demand weakness.

The BER noted that a shortage of specialised skills in some niche industries also weighed on employment outcomes.

“Weak demand and activity in the sector have not presented a strong case for employment growth. Only strong economic growth and recovery will lead to better employment outcomes,” the report said.

Inventories fell sharply, with the index down nearly 10 points to 36.1, the lowest since May 2020. The report said the drop was driven by destocking as firms looked to manage costs in the face of weak orders and economic uncertainty.

The supplier deliveries index remained stable, edging slightly lower to 45.1 from 45.5 in November.

Input costs eased notably at year-end. The purchasing price index dropped by 4.5 points to 50, the lowest level since late 2009. The BER said the stronger rand helped alleviate import cost pressures, offsetting higher fuel and diesel prices in early December. A further drop in diesel prices at the start of 2026 is expected to help contain inflationary pressures in the new year.

Despite the weak conditions, sentiment improved sharply. The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time surged by 18.1 points to 68.8 — its highest level since September 2024.