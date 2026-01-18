ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data flow resumes with mining, retail and inflation in focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Wednesday, Stats SA will release the final consumer price index print for 2025. Food price pressures continue to ease. Picture: 123RF

After a quiet week on the data front, the local economic calendar gains pace with several key releases due this week — including December’s consumer inflation and November’s mining and retail trade figures — all of which will help shape expectations for first-quarter growth.

Mining production has delivered five consecutive months of growth, rising 5.8% year-on-year in October. Another increase in November would signal sustained momentum heading into 2026.

Bureau for Economic Research (BER) chief economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper noted that “a further monthly increase would bode well for sustained overall GDP growth momentum”.

Nedbank, as well as Investec economist Lara Hodes, forecast annual growth of 3.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

“Precious metals prices in particular have soared, with the World Bank’s precious metals index up more than 55% year-on-year by November 2025, supported in part by geopolitical tensions and heightened policy uncertainty,” Hodes said.

Mining production has delivered five consecutive months of growth, rising 5.8% year-on-year in October. Picture: 123rf (123rf)

According to Nedbank, “the outcome is aligned with stronger commodity prices and reflects last year’s weak base”.

Retail sales for November, due on Wednesday, will reflect the impact of Black Friday promotions.

“The BER’s retail survey showed that while sales growth probably slowed, it retained positive momentum in the final quarter of the year,” IJssel de Schepper said.

“However, as Black Friday sales and the resulting increase in volumes become more embedded in the base, monthly gains are likely to be smaller than in past Novembers.”

Nedbank expects a strong print of 4.8% year-on-year, up from 2.9% in October, while Hodes sees a more modest rise of about 2.0%. She noted the BER’s fourth-quarter consumer confidence survey showed that sentiment improved, particularly around household finances and the timing of large purchases.

Also on Wednesday, Stats SA will release the final consumer price index print for 2025. The BER expects full-year inflation to ease to 3.2%, down from 4.4% in 2024.

Nedbank and Investec both project a small increase in the annual inflation rate for December — to 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively — primarily due to fuel and services, though food price pressures continue to ease.

Read: POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Team SA delegation attends World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland

“Core inflation is forecast to rise marginally from 3.2% to 3.3%, but will still be kept in check by a strong rand and cheaper imports,” Nedbank said.

Internationally, attention turns to the International Monetary Fund’s January 2026 World Economic Outlook update, out Monday, and the start of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

South Africa’s delegation, led by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, will present recent gains in structural reform, electricity stabilisation and investor sentiment. The team will also highlight South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist and last year’s credit rating upgrade by S&P Global.