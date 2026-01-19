Africa’s solar market far bigger than believed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Africa’s solar power market is almost three times larger than previously thought and is the fastest-growing in the world, according to new data published by the Africa Solar Industry Association (Afsia).

The Africa Solar Outlook 2026 report by Afasia estimates Africa has about 64GW of installed solar capacity, sharply higher than the roughly 23GW recorded in standard project tracking databases. The revision is based on a new method that incorporates Chinese export data, which shows far more solar equipment flowing into African markets than official installation figures suggest.

The recalibration lifts Africa’s share of global solar capacity from about 0.7% to 2.6%, repositioning the continent as a material growth market for the solar industry. Afsia said the revised data indicate Africa’s cumulative solar deployment has been significantly undercounted.

The revised figures show Africa has outpaced all other regions in solar growth. Based on import-adjusted estimates, the market expanded by 122% in 2023, 37% in 2024, and 17% in 2025, making it the third-largest solar growth market worldwide, behind China and the Middle East, and the fastest-growing region globally in 2025.

South Africa remains at the centre of the continent’s solar expansion. The surge post-2022 was driven by the power crisis, which led to a sharp rise in imports of solar panels, inverters and batteries as households and businesses sought alternatives to an unreliable grid.

However, the data shows solar growth did not slow in 2025, even as load-shedding eased significantly after improvements in Eskom’s generation performance. Afsia said this indicates South Africa’s solar build-out has moved beyond a short-term crisis response into a more durable, economically driven market.

While power cuts were the trigger, continued uptake is supported by falling battery prices, rising electricity tariffs and growing demand from companies for cost certainty, lower carbon emissions and greater energy security. The report highlights strong growth in commercial and industrial solar, particularly in mining, manufacturing, retail and data-intensive industries, alongside rising adoption of hybrid solar-and-battery systems that can supply power beyond daylight hours.

One of the report’s most consequential findings is the pace at which battery prices have fallen, reshaping the economics of private power generation across Africa.

Battery costs have fallen about 10% per year since 2017, reaching about $112 (R1,840) per kilowatt-hour in 2025, sharply reducing the cost of storing solar energy. Adding battery storage now costs about $33 per megawatt-hour. That puts hybrid systems below the cost of diesel generation and increasingly competitive with grid electricity for large power users in many African markets, including South Africa.

Beyond South Africa, solar is accelerating across East, West and Southern Africa. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are seeing rapid private adoption, while Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are emerging as West African hubs. Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia are scaling solar for mining and industry.

Mauritius stands out with a 100MW solar and 290MWh battery project at a record low tariff of $0.07 per kilowatt-hour. Across Africa, the project pipeline is about 296GW, more than 12 times the existing 23GW.

According to the report, falling technology costs alone won’t sustain growth. Grid congestion, transmission limits and regulatory bottlenecks are rising constraints. Battery storage can ease grid pressure but cannot replace major upgrades and clearer market rules.

Afsia said Africa’s solar growth is structurally driven by economics, storage and corporate demand, not only crises.

“If current trends continue, Africa is poised to become one of the most important global growth markets for solar over the next decade, reshaping investment, industrial policy and power systems across the continent.”