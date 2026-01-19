IMF warns narrow growth base leaves global economy exposed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The IMF's logo at its headquarters in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

The global economy is set to maintain steady growth in 2026, but the IMF has warned that a narrow base of support leaves the outlook vulnerable to a range of downside risks, from overblown hopes for AI to deepening geopolitical tensions and financial fragilities related to high public debt and market volatility.

According to its latest World Economic Outlook update, released on Monday, Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth is expected to edge up to 4.6% in 2026 and 2027, buoyed by reforms and macroeconomic stabilisation in key economies.

South Africa, however, continues to underperform. As Business Day reported earlier, the country is forecast to grow by just 1.4% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, well below the emerging market average, though 2026’s figure is marginally higher than the IMF’s October projections.

These projections are similar to the World Bank’s latest forecasts, which estimate South Africa’s economy will grow by 1.3% in 2025, 1.4% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027. The 1.3% is a notable improvement from the 0.6% expansion recorded in 2024.

In its Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank attributes the expected rebound to “a more reliable electricity supply, a bumper agricultural harvest and a pickup in business confidence”.

The IMF projects global growth to hold at 3.3% in 2026, unchanged from 2025 and revised slightly upward from its October forecast. But behind the headline numbers, the multilateral lender cautions that the resilience seen so far is underpinned by “a few sectors” and is often sustained by continued fiscal and monetary accommodation — a mix that may not prove sustainable if shocks materialise.

A sharp reassessment of AI’s productivity potential is high on the list of risks. If investor expectations sour, the report notes, there could be a cascade of effects: a drop in real investment, a prolonged correction in equity markets dominated by tech stocks and global financial tightening. “The impact on growth is highly uncertain,” the IMF says, but its October modelling suggested a potential 0.4 percentage point decline in global growth in 2026 under such a scenario.

Further threats include renewed trade protectionism, particularly “sector-specific tariffs” and controls on critical minerals, which could disrupt global supply chains.

“More countries could adopt a protectionist posture, especially if trade diversion and rerouting become disruptive. In such instances, decompression of profit margins could amplify and prolong any inflationary effects,” the IMF notes.

Geopolitical tensions (notably in the Middle East and Ukraine) also present a major downside risk, especially if key infrastructure or trade routes are affected.

At the same time, public debt remains elevated across many large economies. This could heighten market volatility and lead to tighter financial conditions if investor confidence falters.

“Foreign aid cuts add to the fiscal challenges in low-income developing countries,” the IMF says. “The sovereign-bank nexus could exacerbate the feedback loop between higher yields on public debt and tighter financial conditions for the private sector in a broader set of countries.”

On the upside, the IMF sees room for stronger-than-expected growth if AI adoption accelerates productivity gains, potentially lifting global growth by up to 0.8 percentage points per year in the medium term.

Global inflation is projected to decline gradually, from 4.1% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026 and to 3.4% in 2027. Yet price dynamics are diverging across countries, with core inflation in the US expected to remain above target longer than in peer economies.