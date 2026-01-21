Retail sales rise in November as festive spending kicks in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retail sales in South Africa for November — the month of Black Friday — advanced for a second consecutive period.

South Africa’s retail sector gained ground in November, suggesting that consumer spending held up well during Black Friday month, offering a boost for a sector that spent most of 2025 under pressure.

According to Stats SA, retail trade sales grew 3.5% year on year in real terms (constant 2019 prices), improving on October’s 3% increase. Wednesday’s data marks the second consecutive monthly acceleration.

The strongest contributors to annual growth were general dealers, with sales up 2.2%, adding one percentage point to the overall increase; ‘other’ retailers, which rose 8% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point; and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries, which expanded 10.1% to add 0.6 of a percentage point.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail trade sales increased 0.6% in November, following gains of 1% in October and a marginal 0.1% decline in September. The steady monthly momentum suggests continued resilience in household demand in the run-up to the end of the year.

“The needle on confidence has slowly but surely started to move in a positive direction,” PayInc (formerly BankservAfrica) noted in a December release.

A retail survey by the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) in December shows retailer confidence rebounding in the fourth quarter — “another festive period of strong consumer spending and vibrant retail activity”.

Confidence is a powerful indicator of how well retailers believe their businesses are performing and what they expect in the months ahead. When confidence improves, it usually means companies see better sales, stronger demand and improved profitability. It also signals that consumers are spending again, a key driver of the economy.

‘Positive trends’

In December, PayInc noted that while it’s still early to speak of economic recovery, “positive trends are observed”. “It is often said that a notable improvement in confidence in an economy is by far the cheapest form of economic stimulus,” it said.

Investec economist Lara Hodes said consumers have benefited from a lower inflationary environment and monetary easing, with a further cut in interest rates of 25 basis points “likely in March this year”.

“Moreover, the official unemployment rate eased modestly in the third quarter, while consumer confidence is less negative, with all underlying indices improving over the quarter,” she said.

According to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, the retail sector remains highly import-intensive (except for food sales, which still have a high local content), “which undermines the overall benefit of increased retail activity for the broader South African economy”.

He said: “Ultimately, without a meaningful and sustained increase in South Africa’s overall level of fixed investment/employment and the consequent rise in household disposable income, South African retail sales activity will struggle to reflect outright vibrancy and/or sustain a more vigorous rate of expansion that encourages a broad-based increase in private sector fixed investment activity and employment.”

For the three months ended November 2025, retail sales were 3.2% higher compared with the same period in 2024. The largest positive contributions came from textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (+3.9%, contributing 0.7 percentage points), general dealers and ‘other’ retailers.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, sales were up 0.6%. The biggest contributor was general dealers, up 1%, adding 0.4 of a percentage point. The weakest performer was hardware, paint and glass, which fell 4%, subtracting 0.3 of a percentage point.