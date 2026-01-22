Godongwana downplays G20 snub as ‘temporary setback’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has dismissed South Africa’s exclusion from the G20 as a “temporary setback”, saying he does not expect the diplomatic rift with the US to continue under future G20 presidencies.

South Africa is a founding member of the G20.

Speaking at a press conference during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Thursday, Godongwana confirmed that South Africa has effectively “taken leave” of its G20 engagements for now after the strong message from the US that it is not welcome under its presidency this year.

“What we do know is that South Africa is on leave in 2026 — not because the Americans can chase us out of the G20 but because they hold an important instrument: the accreditation. If you don’t have accreditation, you can’t get into the venue, even if you’re around. So they won’t accredit us,” Godongwana said.

According to Godongwana, this is “purely a temporary setback for 2026” and he does not believe the UK “will take a similar posture” in 2027, when it is expected to hold the G20 presidency.

“In terms of the African voice, the AU is still in as a member,” he told journalists.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille used the same Davos platform to lay the groundwork for South Africa’s hosting of the 2027 WEF regional (Spring) meeting, positioning tourism as a critical lever for economic development. “We are ready, able and willing, and we look forward to our having been afforded this opportunity to host Davos Spring,” she said.

She added that the 2027 Spring Davos would showcase South Africa as a tourism and investment destination, with events planned to link local businesses with global counterparts.

“South Africa is the leading business event destination on the continent and in the Middle East. Business events and tourism add about 8.8% to the GDP of South Africa and create at least 1.8-million jobs annually. So this will further strengthen our sector to create more jobs and to assist us in building that inclusive economy,” she said.

De Lille also pointed to transport, energy and digital infrastructure as complementary sectors that would benefit from a growing tourism economy.

According to De Lille, South Africa is already seeing results from its efforts to attract global conferences, having secured more than half of the 65 international events it bid for last year. “Tourism is central to everything that we are discussing here [at Davos],” she said.

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau made the case for Africa’s strategic importance in the global economy, urging investors to shift their lens and recognise the continent’s long-term potential.

“Africa is well positioned today,” Tau said, calling for deeper business engagement and long-term partnerships. He emphasised South Africa’s role as an investment gateway into the broader African market.

“While challenges remain, clear progress is evident: improved policy and regulatory environments, stronger institutions, fewer conflict hot spots and a growing wave of youth-led start-ups attracting global venture capital,” Tau said.

“Across our engagements this week, both venture capitalists and traditional investors expressed strong confidence in Africa’s growth potential and their desire to expand on the continent.”