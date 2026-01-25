Copper supply to fall short as AI, renewables and EVs fuel demand surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The global copper market is heading for a potential supply shortfall that could hinder electrification, renewable energy growth and technological innovation, according to a new report by S&P Global, which warns that the metal risks becoming a structural bottleneck for the world economy over the next two decades.

In its study, Copper in the Age of AI: Challenges of Electrification, S&P Global projects global copper demand will rise by 50% from 28-million tonnes in 2025 to 42-million by 2040. Without major new investment in mining and processing, the market could face a supply gap of about 10-million tonnes by the end of the next decade.

“Copper is the connective artery of electrification,” the report says, cautioning that shortages could slow the rollout of clean energy, constrain the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, and push up electricity costs worldwide.

The global energy transition is now a major driver of demand. Electric vehicles (EVs), solar and wind farms, battery storage systems, and expanding transmission grids all rely heavily on copper. Electric vehicles use nearly three times the copper of conventional cars, and in 2025, more than 90% of new global power-generation capacity came from solar and wind, according to the report.

S&P Global estimates that energy transition demand will account for an extra 7.1-million tonnes of copper per year by 2040, making it the single largest contributor to future growth.

The rapid expansion of AI and data centres is adding further strain. As companies build infrastructure to support AI workloads, copper is needed not just for wiring and cooling systems but also for the electricity grids that power these facilities. S&P Global forecasts that AI and data centre growth will drive about 2-million tonnes of copper demand by 2040.

China to top demand

Regionally, Asia, led by China, is projected to account for about 60% of incremental demand up to 2040. Growth will be driven by EV adoption, grid expansion, and electrification of buildings. North America and Europe are seeing faster growth in niche areas such as data centres and renewable energy infrastructure. Africa’s electrification push is also expected to boost copper consumption, as new grids, renewable projects, and urban development come online.

Primary mined copper output is expected to peak in about 2030 at 27-million tonnes before falling to 22-million tonnes by 2040, unless new projects are developed. S&P Global notes that declining ore grades, rising energy costs, and tighter regulations are compounding the challenge.

Recycling will provide some relief, but the report says it could meet only a quarter to a third of total demand by 2040. Meanwhile, smelting and refining capacity remains heavily concentrated in China, increasing the risk of disruption from geopolitical tension or trade barriers.

Copper also has few viable substitutes at scale. While aluminium, plastics, and fibre optics can replace it in certain applications, most feasible substitutions have already been exhausted, “leaving the metal largely irreplaceable for electrification, data centres, and advanced technology”.

S&P Global frames copper as a strategic mineral in the age of AI and calls for urgent action across the value chain: faster mine permitting, stable regulations, expanded processing outside China, recycling upgrades, and investment in mining skills. “The choices made in the coming years will determine whether copper remains an enabler of progress or becomes a bottleneck to growth and innovation,” the report reads.

